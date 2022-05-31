Three juveniles charged in separate Sampson incidents

A threat made on Instagram against Hobbton High School was traced back to a 12 and 13 year old, who have reportedly been charged by authorities. In a separate incident, a Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School student who threatened Salemburg Elementary is now also facing charged.

While authorities said there is “no longer a credible threat” at Hobbton High, heightened law presence was to be present at schools across Sampson County as a precautionary measure, Sampson County Sheriff’s officials said. Following a press release Monday night, a more detailed release was issued around noon Tuesday, going into further depth on the Hobbton incident and announcing the information on the threat on Salemburg Elementary.

Both, while deemed pranks, have brought extreme reaction from law enforcement authorities, who pledged to “take threats against our schools and students seriously,” with all resources necessary utilized.

According to sheriff’s authorities, investigators with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office were able to trace back the Instagram post to an address in Sampson County where two juveniles were taken into custody and questioned. Authorities said the juveniles created a fictious social media account on Instagram and posted a threat to harm students at Hobbton High School under the fictious account.

“Both juveniles indicated there was no intentional malice in their posts, but instead they simply did not want to attend school,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

Sheriff’s officials said they did determine “there is no longer a (credible) threat against the school or its students. However, out of an abundance of caution we will have a very high presence of law enforcement officers at all Sampson County School districts.”

It was some time after 1 p.m. Monday, an administrator with Hobbton High School notified the school’s resource officer regarding the threat against the school and students that had been posted on Instagram. An investigation was launched by the SRO, along with criminal investigators. An earlier press release from the Sheriff’s Office indicated Hobbton Middle School was the target, but that was an error. Lt. Marcus Smith confirmed that, despite the juveniles’ ages, Hobbton High was listed as the target.

“After gathering evidence related to the threat, a search warrant was obtained and an IP address was identified,” a statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read. “Deputies responded to the residence related to the IP address and were able to identify two juvenile suspects who are believed to be responsible for posting the threat on social media.”

The two juveniles — a 12-year-old female and a 13-year-old female — have been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Sheriff’s officials contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice and requested they take secure custody of both juveniles and to immediately confine them to a juvenile detention facility.

“Sadly, our request was denied by state officials, forcing investigators under state law to return both juveniles back to their guardians,” the Sheriff’s Office release read.

Salemburg threat

In an unrelated incident, the parent of a student at Salemburg Elementary School notified school officials Tuesday morning about a threat their child received in a group chat over the weekend.

The principal immediately contacted the school’s resource officer, and a separate investigation began. It was discovered that a 13-year-old male student at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School “sent a threat stating they were going to kill students at Salemburg Elementary School,” a Sheriff’s Office press release stated.

“This juvenile too indicated this text to be a prank,” sheriff’s officials stated, noting that, as with the Hobbton situation, the middle-schooler in the Salemburg incident was charged, but not detained or remanded to a juvenile facility.

”As with the incident at Hobbton, the Department of Juvenile Justice failed to act in this situation too,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton stated “Both of these incidents are situations where all officers involved did their job, conducted a fast and thorough investigation, made an arrest and the Juvenile Justice System failed to act against these serious threats.

“Our children are our most precious asset, and they should not be failed by bureaucratic red tape and excuses,” the sheriff continued. “This failure to act is beyond troubling and I demand accountability from the state. Even though the Department of Juvenile Justice would not take immediate custody of the juveniles … investigators did in fact charge all juveniles involved in both incidents and they will have to answer to a judge on their court date.”

Thornton thanked the North Carolina Highway Patrol for offering to assist with securing local schools, as well as officers and investigators “who worked diligently on their day off to come into work and track down these culprits.”

“This office will take threats against our schools and students seriously and act promptly without hesitation,” the sheriff said in a prepared statement. “Regardless of the Department of Juvenile Justice’s actions, rest assured my office will ensure our schools are safe and I will use every tool in my arsenal of powers to do so. We will continue to have a large presence in every school district for the remaining school year. I beg of parents to please talk with your children and assure them these actions are very serious and will be treated as such.“