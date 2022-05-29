A Memorial Day celebration in the heart of Sampson County will pay tribute to our veterans. It is set for Monday in Clinton.

The event will take place at the Sampson County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 200 Northeast Blvd. in Clinton. It will start at 10 a.m. and is completely free to the public.

“Memorial Day is important to me and many others,” Sampson County Veterans Officer Ann Knowles said. “To me, Memorial Day is a day to stop and remember the service members who lost their life from the Civil War to the present war. It is a day to remember the mother, father, spouse, children, sister and brother that does not have their loved one home with them to celebrate a holiday, to go swimming, fishing, shopping or to just have a family day.”

“It is a day that I think about the wars that have called our men and women to go to foreign land to fight, whether we thought it was right or wrong,” she added. “We must remember that when they raised their right hand to enter the service, they raised their hand to protect us at all costs even if it cost them their lives.”

The Laying of Wreath will be done by William Deaver, president of Sampson County Veterans Council and Vice President Andrea Goodman. Dr. Theodore B. Thomas, III is the keynote speaker. There will be refreshments provided as well.

“It should not be only one day a year that we remember the sacrifice and hardship and suffering that they endured,” Knowles said. “I think about the veterans today who still mourn the lose of their brothers and sisters that lost their life in service and who carry the images with them daily and how it affects their lives.”

She expressed the importance of Memorial Day and local event.

“I think of our leaders of this Great Nation, who get so wrapped up in power that they forget it was the soldier that fought to keep our country the home of the free and the brave,” she said. “I think we forget that our freedom is not free, but is paid by the blood from our soldiers. We forget that we have an obligation to our servicemen and women who die for our freedom to continue the fight. We have an obligation to maintain our freedom for our children and the future generations.”

Memorial Day serves as a special day set aside to commemorate the men and women who died while in military service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. It’s meant to held serve as a remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the luxury and the freedom America enjoys.

“To me, it is a day for me to bow my head and pray for those lost and their families. I remember part of the quote from Abraham Lincoln, ‘that we shall care for our widows and orphans,’” and I add may God bless them. We will never forget the sacrifices that your loved one made to keep us safe.“

“If you have not visited the Veterans Park in Clinton, I invite you to visit; and if your service member has a brick in the park, stop and remember their service to our country,” Knowles said.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.