Smithfield’s Chicken N’ Bar-B-Q and Flowers Plantation officials, along with employees, celebrate the grand opening of its 42nd store, this one in North Johnston County in the Flowers Plantation. Pictured on the front row, from left: Josh Finch and Rebecca Flowers of Flowers Plantation; Clinton’s Lew Starling, president of Smithfield’s; store owner Reid Stephenson, who is also CEO of Flowers Plantation; Gregory Moore, Smithfield’s founder and chairman; and Junius Moore, Smithfield’s vice president.