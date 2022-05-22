The Sampson Independent is introducing a new digital gallery feature, through which members of the public can submit their photos. The gallery will feature a variety of topics at any given time, but those wishing to contribute any eye-catching scene can feel free to participate. Photos will be available to view through the gallery and selected to be featured in the print edition of the newspaper. The current gallery will be highlighting spring fun in Sampson, and submissions will be accepted through June 7. To access the gallery and submit photos, visit www.clintonnc.com/photo-submission or scan the QR code above.