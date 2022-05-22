Plain View Elementary School fourth graders had the last session of Ag in the Classroom. Agent Eileen Coite manages the program through the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Sampson County. Over the past four weeks, for a day each week, Coite visited the fourth graders to teach them about agriculture, specifically sweet potatoes. The students were taught about the nutritional value that sweet potatoes have and how they are harvested. This week, students were able to plant their sweet potato slips and potatoes were given to them. The inaugural ‘Ag in the Classroom’ program began in November at Sunset Avenue Elementary with two fourth grade classes, starting with an introduction to sweet potatoes. The program provided education to students in Sampson County and Clinton City school systems about agriculture and commodities grown throughout the county and North Carolina. Sweet potato and pork production were the focus for the first year as Sampson is a leader in both. Sampson is the leading sweet potato producing county of NC, harvesting over 5.4 million bushels a year, and is the second largest pork producing county in NC and the nation, with an average inventory of 1.9 million hogs and pigs. The Sampson County United Way and Sampson County Farm Bureau helped fund the program, and the NC Cooperative Extension additionally partnered with North Carolina Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom, the NC Sweet Potato Commission, NC Pork Council, and the NC Department of Agriculture Farm to School Program to provide the learning experience, which is expected to continue.