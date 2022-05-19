CLINTON — The Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation has launched its 2nd annual Giving Campaign. During the eight-week campaign, community members and organizations are urged to make contributions in support of hospital advancements.

While the past two years have been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sampson Regional Medical Center (SampsonRMC) has remained true to its mission to deliver quality healthcare to those it serves. SampsonRMC has adapted to meet the everchanging needs of its community- from responding to a global pandemic to expanding and enhancing services that address today’s medical needs and preserve the future of community-based services.

The pandemic led the Foundation to cancel social and large events, including the Annual Golf Tournament that took place each spring. In place of this event, the Annual Giving Campaign was initiated.

Donor support is invaluable as SampsonRMC strives to advance the care it provides through new technology, medical equipment, and facility updates. The SampsonRMC Foundation plays a vital role in hospital fundraising that enhances resources and equips healthcare professionals to provide excellent patient care.

The theme of the 2nd Annual Giving Campaign is “Celebrate Our Past, Support Our Present, Shape Our Future.” Community members are urged to make an I M P A C T and learn more about the hospitals needs and plans for advancements by visiting www.SampsonRMC.org/GIVE.

Donors have the option to select how their gift is designated. Funds include patient care — equipment & medical devices for nursing units, operating room, laboratory, and rehabilitation; imaging — MRI, CT, Ultrasound; facility operations — boilers, chillers, HVAC, power redundancy, etc.; information technology — telehealth, fiber expansion, system redundancy, digital storage, telecommunication upgrades, etc.; and Board Designated Fund, where gifts will be used responsibly where it will meet the greatest need.

Donations can be made online at www. SampsonRMC.org/GIVE or by mail to P.O. Box 260, Clinton, NC 28329. Donors have the convenient option to automate a recurring donation on a bi-weekly, monthly, or quarterly schedule. One-time gifts and pledges are also welcome.

For additional information on ways to support Sampson Regional Medical Center Foundation, contact the SampsonRMC Fund Development Coordinator at 910-596-4269.