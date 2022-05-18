On Sunday, May 22, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will have regular morning service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook (Face masks are required.)

On Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, will have regular morning service. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. Following morning service, there will be a birthday dinner celebration for Pastor Claudie Morrisey. (All are welcome to attend). Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. (Face masks are required.)

On Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required.)

On Sunday, May 22, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 701-802-5237 Access Code: 696127#

The Friendly Trio and Church Association will distribute food bags every third week of each month at the Friendly Community Center, 75 Hanson Road, Clinton. Drive-thru from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. FMI, call Bro. Charles Strickland at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, June 19, at 9:45 a.m. Men’s Day celebration will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. Minister Tyrone Stewart of Jackson Grove Bible Church, Newton Grove, will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Dinner will be served following the service. All are welcome to attend.

Thought For The Week: “Laughter is the best medicine you can have.”

May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins, and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email at [email protected]