Greetings readers! Hope y’all had a wonderful Easter and a happy Mother’s Day! Seems like ages since my last article! I have missed being able to write for y’all and am so grateful, not to mention happy, to be able to do so today! We are so thankful to have our dear friend from Harrells Nutrition Site Manager, Ms. Diane Cromartie back helping us here in Garland.

Our local 2022 Mid-Carolina Senior Games have finished for the season. Participants will be notified if they made it to the state finals. It was a wonderful season! Thank you to God and everyone who helped make all things possible by volunteering and participating. Teamwork makes the dream work! T.E.A.M. — Together Everyone Accomplishes More!

The month of May is known as “Older Americans Month” and was formally referred to as “Senior Citizen Month.” When Older Americans Month was first established in 1963, only 17 million living Americans had reached their 65th birthday. About a third of older Americans lived in poverty and there were so few programs to meet their needs. Interest in older Americans and their concerns was growing. A meeting in April 1963 between President John F. Kennedy and members of the National Council of Senior Citizens led to designating May as “Senior Citizens Month,” the prelude to “Older Americans Month.”

Historically, Older Americans Month has been a time to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons to our country, in particular, those who defended our country. Every President since Kennedy has issued a formal proclamation during or before the month of May asking that the entire nation pay tribute in some way to older persons in their communities. Older Americans Month is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs, and other such activities.

Planning, participation, accessibility, and making connections all play a role in aging in place – emphasizing that what each person needs and prefers is unique. It is so important for us all to get out into our communities and get to know people. By getting to know people, we are able to better assist them with their needs. It has always been a priority for me to get out into the communities and talk with people to help them more. It is with great honor that I announce to you all that we are looking forward to our upcoming Older Americans Day Celebration here at Garland Senior Center. On May 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., we would like you all to join us for fun, fellowship, and education at 91 North Church Avenue, Garland, N.C. 28441. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Mid-Carolina Area on Aging — Ombudsman Program. The event will be sponsored by Mid-Carolina Regional Council-Ombudsman Program, Sampson County Department of Aging, Garland Senior Center, Susan Faircloth, Lee Brotzman, Gene Faircloth, Lori & Mario Dodson. Vendors welcome! For more information, contact Marie Faircloth GSC Director: 910-596-8246 or 910-529-3931.

I would like to shift gears for a moment and talk about oppression. We have all heard this word before and unfortunately, most of us have experienced it one way or another in our lives. For anybody who doesn’t know oppression, let me introduce it to you. Oppression is defined as the unjust or cruel exercise of authority or power. An example would be the continuing oppression of the underclasses. Another way that oppression is characterized is something that oppresses especially in being as unjust or excessive exercise of power- unfair taxes and other oppressions. A sense of being weighted down in body or mind: Depression, an oppression of spirits. It is so important for us all to steer clear of oppressive tendencies and behaviors. In this day and age, like all days and ages, we have to lean towards the Lord for direction and clarity. Jumping on the bandwagon with any and every idea just to be “part of the crew” or “accepted by our peers” is NOT what our Lord and Savior want for us. God wants for us to live with love in our hearts and joy in our spirits. Jean Paul Richter said it best with this quote, “Flowers never emit so sweet and strong a fragrance as before a storm. Beauteous soul! When a storm approaches thee, be as fragrant as a sweet-smelling flower.” We are here now, emitting sweetly and strongly our fragrance because a storm has been brewing on the horizon for some time now. God tells us, “Fear not!” As soldiers for God we have to stand strong and never give up!

Kindness goes a long way. I might not always to able to remember what words a person says, but I will always remember how they made me feel. As we make our ways out and about today into the community, let us be kind to one another. A smile can go a long way so smile today, tomorrow, and for all the days to come!

“Let the Holy Spirit guide your lives. Then you won’t be doing what your sinful nature craves.” — Galatians 5:16

“The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” — Deuteronomy 3

“When you go through deep waters, I will be there for you. When you go through rivers of difficulty, you will not drown. When you walk through the fire of oppression, you will not be burned up; the flames will not consume you.” — Isaiah 43:2

“Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” — Romans 12:21

In closing, let us all be reminded to LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.