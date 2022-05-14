Home News The Gregorys in concert News The Gregorys in concert May 14, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The Gregorys will be in concert Sunday, May 15, at Savannah Hill PFWB Church in Dunn. The church is located at 2176 Savannah Hill Road. Sing will start at 6 p.m. No admission. A love offering will be received. The Rev. Travis Gregory is the pastor. View Comments Clinton mist enter location 18.9 ° C 19.8 ° 17.3 ° 92 % 2.6kmh 100 % Sat 21 ° Sun 28 ° Mon 29 ° Tue 24 ° Wed 18 °