U.S. Attorney’s Office: More than 5 kilos of meth distributed

NEW BERN — An area man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in a drug trafficking and firearms case. Prosecutors said the man distributed more than five kilograms of methamphetamine in the Duplin County area in just a year’s time.

Michael Hall, 34, of Duplin County, was sentenced to 180 months in prison for charges that include conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine; distribution of 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribution of a quantity of heroin; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

“This conviction is a result of a collaborative effort with law enforcement at the local, state and federal level to get guns and drugs off the streets and make our communities safer,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, in a prepared statement. “We will continue these coordinated and targeted efforts to disrupt the criminal networks in Eastern North Carolina.”

According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, on June 7, 2019, someone working at the direction of the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office purchased approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Hall at his residence. Hall had the person come to his residence in Duplin County because he was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor from a prior state felony conviction, according to a U.S. Attorney’s press release that detailed court proceedings.

On July 30, 2019, Onslow County Sheriff’s detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received information that Hall was selling narcotics from a hotel room in Onslow County. According to case details, law enforcement stopped a vehicle after the driver was observed leaving Hall’s hotel room. The driver was in possession of 13 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Law enforcement subsequently searched Hall’s hotel room and found a small amount of heroin, digital scales, and a stolen handgun, according to the federal press release. The investigation revealed that Hall was involved in the distribution of more than five kilograms of methamphetamine from July 2018 until the time of his arrest on July 30, 2019.

The case is part of operation “Fighting Jelly Fish,” which is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, through which the highest-level drug traffickers, gangs, and other criminal organizations are identified and prosecuted leveraging a multi-level effort of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Easley made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The ATF, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Duplin, Onslow and New Hanover County Sheriffs’ Offices and Kinston Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.