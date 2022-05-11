Five free concerts slated for downtown

Jim Quick & Coastline kicks off the 11th edition of Alive After Five in Clinton next week.

The Alive After Five Summer Concert Series returns to downtown Clinton next week with the first of five shows extending through October. The free concerts will be held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, starting on May 19.

The popular summer concert series that breathes life into downtown Clinton is returning for its 11th edition, with a five-show slate of familiar names set to hit the stage from May through October. The shows start next week.

The Alive After Five Summer Concert Series was suspended in March 2020 due to restrictions placed on mass gatherings issued by the State of North Carolina in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last year with a five-show slate in a two-month period.

This time around, the fun is scheduled to last for much longer, with five shows in five months.

Kicking off the season on Thursday, May 19, is Jim Quick & Coastline. On Thursday, June 16, CAT 5 Band will hit the stage for the second straight year, to be followed by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard on Aug. 25. Two series mainstays over the years will wrap up the series, including Too Much Sylvia on Sept. 22 and The Band of Oz on Oct. 27.

All concerts will be held from 6-8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton, and are offered free to the public. A partnership between the Sampson Arts Council, County of Sampson and City of Clinton, AA5 is funded through donations and no governmental financial support.

AA5 is a standing committee of the Arts Council, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the cultural lives of the citizens of Sampson by nurturing and supporting excellence in the arts. For a decade, with the help of roughly 100 sponsors each year, organizers have done just that. The Alive After Five Committee has once again received support to offer another free lineup of shows this year.

“Sponsors are the key component that has led to the success of this series. We are confident that with the impressive lineup of bands, the 2022 series will draw concert-goers from Sampson, as well as surrounding counties, and will aid in creating a positive economic impact for our community,” stated Alive After Five Committee Chairman Ray Jordan.

Committee member Kara Donatelli said the committee is excited to present the 2022 series.

“Since its inception, the Alive After Five Series along with the support of our sponsors have able to present 47 free concerts for our community,” said Donatelli. It is a number that will continue to grow.

“Alive After Five Summer Concerts are family-friendly events that are fun and entertaining for all ages. Each concert provides attendees with the opportunity to catch up with neighbors and old friends; as well as serving as a venue for meeting newcomers to the community,” stated committee member Darrell Jones. Food vendors and exhibitors will be on hand offering various food and beverage options. Concertgoers can also visit with local businesses who help sponsor the series.

Food vendors and exhibitors will be on hand offering attendees various food and beverage options. Those in attendance will also have the chance to visit with the many local businesses that sponsor the series.

“The City of Clinton appreciates the excitement that Alive After Five series generates and how much it contributes towards enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Clinton and Sampson County,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling stated.

A look at the lineup

Series regular Jim Quick & Coastlne will be kicking off the 2022 concert series on May 19.

Like their namesake Atlantic Coastline Railroad, the group has been traveling the “tracks” of the Southeast, and connecting with the hearts of loyal “Coastline Crazies.” Pulling from the threads of Soul, Blues, R&B, and Americana, Jim Quick and Coastline weave together their own genre of music known as Swamp Soul.

A month later, on June 16, Cat5 Band will hit the stage. Cat5 consists of five individuals, including Jerry West, who was a longtime member of the Band of Oz and who also performed with the 1980’s rock-band Sugar Creek. He boasts multiple Cammy Awards. Other band members include CBMA Instrumentalist Of The Year Award winner Camron Dudley, formally of the Jim Quick & Coastline band; Glen Tippett, who has earned Multiple Cammy Awards; Hugh Blanton, also a multi-Cammy Award-winning artist and recipient of 2017 Song of the Year, while performing with the Breeze Band; and Tim Sidden, who performed with the band Hip Pocket for over four years.

After a couple-month hiatus, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will perform on Aug, 25.

The Embers, considered “The Heart and Soul of Beach Music,” boast numerous albums and single releases that span decades and all the crazes, continuing to exhibit top quality showmanship, musicianship, and professionalism. Having been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame and most recently the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame, The Embers carry the moniker of North Carolina’s Official Ambassadors of Music.

On Sept. 22, Too Much Sylvia will again grace the stage in the heart of Sampson, as they have on and off for years.

Performing old-school Motown and R&B, along with a wide variety of today’s hottest contemporary hits, Too Much Sylvia utilizes four lead vocalists to deliver harmonies with personality and style.

Wrapping the 11th edition of the summer concert series on Oct. 27, mainstays The Band of Oz will be making their whopping 10th appearance at Alive After Five.

“Oz” consists of an eight-member group complete with a full horn section. In addition to performing many of their No. 1 hit songs, they offer the best in beach, R&B and Motown; as well as some of today’s most popular dance and top 40 hits. The Band of Oz was formed in 1967 as a part-time band playing fraternity parties and high school proms all over the South. In 1977, the band went on the road full time. Since that time the band has made a name for itself throughout the Southeast, winning numerous Cammy Awards from the Carolina Beach Music Association.

Alive After Five Summer Concerts are family-friendly events that are fun and entertaining for all ages. Concession vendors for the event will include Simply Delicious, Duplin Winery, and the Somethin’ Good Food Truck. Additionally, the Sampson Arts Council will be operating a beer garden for concertgoers.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and sunscreen. No coolers, pets, or outside alcohol is allowed. For more additional information, visit www.aliveafterfiveclintonnc.com.