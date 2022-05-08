Student to return as CCS teacher under new program

Editor’s note: See our Teacher Appreciation pages in today’s C section

Future Clinton City Schools teacher Woodlyne Pierre was recently honored by her peers after being selected as the first-ever recipient of the $40,000 forgivable loan from the Dark Horse Fellows program.

The loan is for eligible Clinton High seniors who are a part of Dark Horses Fellows and pursing teaching after graduating. This money is meant to help them pay for their college education before returning as a CCS teacher. The forgivable loan is $10,000 per year to a four-year university that’s renewable up to four years. Upon successful completion of their undergraduate degree and teacher certification, recipients of the forgivable loan will teach in Clinton City Schools one full year for each year they receive the loan.

Pierre shared her thoughts on being selected as the first recipient of the honor.

“It felt great and I didn’t expect it,” she said. “It’s not that I felt I couldn’t do it, it just feels like ‘wow, they were only giving it to two people and I got it.’ That was heartwarming and exciting.”

“While it feels great, it’s also challenging,” Pierre continued. “Because I’m the first one, I have to set the example and even if I want to encourage some people to do this, they’re always going to look up to me because I was the first one and that definitely feels great.”

She also shared how important having this money will be in helping her focus on her degree.

“It’s like a weight off my shoulders,” Pierre said. “Knowing that I won’t have to look for many funds, or take out other loans. It’s good to know that I can just focus on my education and not on how I am going to be able to pay for college, and that’s great.”

Pierre was raised by a teacher and didn’t know at first if she was going to pursue the same path. It was her time in Dark Horse Fellows that finally helped her make the decision.

“My dad was a teacher and it was either be a nurse or a teacher — then I saw this opportunity and I signed up on the last day,” she said with a laugh.”Then I said to myself, let me see if teaching is what I want to do and just to try it out and see. Even if it’s wasn’t for me, then I can say, ‘OK, I tried that and it didn’t work.’ But I tried it and now I love it.”

“For students who are thinking about teaching, they may not be quite sure what they’re going to do so this is a chance for them to give it a try,” Vevlyn Lowe, CCS teacher, said. “That’s part of the Dark Horse Fellows Program. This program gives a chance for the students to get some real world experience and try out teaching before college. We know that some of the students that enter the program may decide that teaching’s not for them, but we’re so glad Woodlyne decided she wants to become a teacher.”

Lowe was instrumental in bringing Dark Horse Fellows to CCS which helped Pierre find out teaching was her passion.

Pierre plans to attend Fayetteville State University, where she’ll major in Elementary School Education before returning to CCS. She said she may return for secondary education such as middle and high school, but for right now she just wants to try her hand at elementary.

For Pierre coming back as an elementary teacher is special for her because she didn’t get to attend Sunset Avenue. She grew up overseas and by the time she moved here she was already in middle school. Pierre shared further insight into what being able to teach at Sunset means to her.

“It’s great, I didn’t get to go to Sunset,” she said. “I’m from Haiti and I moved here like, five years ago, at the end of May. I was in seventh grade so I didn’t get the opportunity to be at Sunset. Teaching there, it’s gonna be great, because I’m gonna see what I’ve, not missed, but didn’t get to see.”

Pierre will prove to be an asset to the school system, Lowe stated.

“What an asset it’ll be to have her at the elementary school as a role model for the students to look up to,” Lowe said. “When she moved here from Haiti, she did not speak any English and look at how well she speaks now. It’s amazing how much she’s accomplished in the five years since she moved here.”

“I mean, what a role model,” Lowe said. “For those young kids who move here, from Haiti, Puerto Rico or wherever and don’t speak the language, they’ve got someone they can relate to. She’ll be able to tell them, look at me, look what I’ve done. I was in the same situation, I moved here, didn’t speak the language but have excelled.”

With all that was said Pierre finished off by leaving words of wisdom to future Dark Horse Fellows members and teachers who will follow her.

“I would say if you want to go into education and teaching, especially if it’s not something you’re sure you want to do, don’t just give up because there’s plenty of jobs you can do within education,” she said. “Just because in teaching, you don’t think you can handle certain groups or anybody at all, doesn’t mean giving up on education because we still need more people and more teachers that care.”

“We definitely need teachers who care and what a better teacher to have than a student who was from Clinton City Schools,” Lowe added. “She knows the community, she knows the school and she knows the staff members.”

“Woodlyne will return to teach at Clinton City Schools one day and will already have accumulated hours of real-world experience working with students and staff and Clinton City Schools,” Lowe said. “Through her summer and fall internship she worked side by side with other teachers who are helping her become the best teacher she can be. What a joy it will be to see her working with those same teachers in a few years.”

Dark Horse Fellows is a teacher preparatory program in CCS and is available to successful Clinton High School rising juniors and seniors with a strong passion to become educators. The program provides forgivable loans toward college tuition to selected recipients, work experience, mentor support and experience-based learning opportunities.

The program also allows students to take dual-credit teacher education courses through Sampson Community College. Additionally, students receive personalized support during the college application and scholarship process.

“I just want to give a special thank you to Anonymous Trust and Simple Gifts for providing the seed money to begin the Dark Horse Fellows Program,” Lowe said. “If there’s anyone in our community who is interested in supporting Dark Horse fellows, they can reach out to me.”

Lowe can be reached by email at [email protected]

