Longtime SCC leader set for retirement

LaVoice Faison-Stevens has been a part of SCC for close to 20 years, a job she said has been fulfilling and educational.

CLINTON — A longtime staff member of Sampson Community College is retiring next month, after close to 20 years of dedication and determination.

LaVoice Faison-Stevens, director of College and Career Readiness at Sampson Community College, officially retires on June 1.

“I would like to thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility of Director for the past five years,” she said, in a letter to the College. “To whom much is given, much is required and it was my chief aim to strive for excellence in this capacity”.

This has been an experience she has described as “most rewarding” and she said numerous times that this has meant a lot to her.

Faison-Stevens said her goal was to “foster change and shape the minds of their students”.

“My tenure here has afforded me the prestige of making a difference in the lives of individuals in whose hands our future lies. The opportunity to do so was, is, and always will be held in high esteem. The consummate effort as an educator was the gift that I enjoyed giving in helping students tap into their potential as a means of becoming the absolute best version of themselves.”

“I have learned a whole lot of new things that have helped prepare me for this moment,” she said, of the graduation ceremony that would be her last.

Faison-Stevens said that the position was challenging at times yet helping students achieve and reach their goals has been something special, not only for the lives of the students she touched, but for her own life. She said that helping this students helped more that just the students themselves, but their entire families.

“The students that I saw are my purpose for waking up every day. To assure that I make a difference in their lives. I am grateful for the knowledge gained, skills acquired, and the lives I have impacted.”

For her, it was hard seeing a student disappointed, and not excel the way they want to.

“When they become disappointed, we become disappointed. Because our biggest goal is to see them achieve.”

Faison-Stevens said that knowing her students personally strengthened her ability to serve their needs.

“Knowing my students on a personal level has enabled me to better define their needs so I can better serve them as they pursue their educational goals,” she wrote. “Each year, the Adult Education Program has to meet certain standards based on students’ performance as outlined by the state each year.

“One highlight of (my) career as director is that the North Carolina Community College System’s President recognized Sampson Community College’s Program for exceeding the state Measurable Skill Gains rate by 11.2%. This was made possible by the College and Career Readiness Staff. Without (the) diligence of the College and Career Readiness faculty and staff, my success as director would not have been achieved.”

Traveling with her husband and spending time with her family will be her primary focus over the next while, and she said she’s never really had the time to rest and relax.

“Perhaps in a few months I may pursue another adventure. As in all things I will pray and let God lead me. One scripture I live by is Proverbs 3:5-6 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Where He leads, I do not know. I will wait for Him to direct my path.”

She’s unsure what will be next for her.

“I’m just going to sit back and enjoy the moment for a few months and then I will be able to see which way the Lord leads me. And then I am going to take that leap.”

