ROSEBORO — Downtown was bustling once again this past Saturday as the much loved and anticipated BloomFest made its triumphant return after a hiatus due to COVID.

“It was just a wonderful day for our community,” Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler said. “We had thousands of people come out to enjoy the food trucks, vendors and entertainment. I was thrilled with the variety of entertainment we had and everybody that came was just overwhelmed and impressed by all we had.”

Variety isn’t an exaggeration as both the vendor and food truck spaces were completely sold out for this year. As far as the eye could see there were stalls, businesses and much more everywhere, the items for sale equally diverse. Handcrafted jewelry, homemade sauces, garden plants and every food imaginable from shaved ice and rib racks, to funnel cakes, was available at BloomFest.

“The lines for the food trucks were long — the vendors kept telling us they wanted to comeback next year and that they want the same spots they had this year,” Butler said. “It was all around just a fantastic day for our community. We had people from Raleigh, Bladen and Cumberland County and just all over come visit us.

The entertainment wasn’t lacking in options either as the park alone had bounce houses plus pony and barrel train rides. The basketball court was full all day with new and old school players and J Zone Mobile Gamez brought their gaming truck, which was a huge hit. Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods’ came with their vintage cars, the “Booze It and Loose It” BAT Mobile was there with officers teaching about the dangers of drunken driving and the Pizazz Band rocked with Roseboro throughout the night.

All of that was just a fraction of what BloomFest had for its comeback.

“The children had a blast on the pony rides and trains and the mobile gaming was a great success and the bouncy houses are always fun,” Butler said. “Plus having the Sampson Sheriff’s Office and Clinton PD with the BAT Mobile teaching about drunk driving with their demonstrations was very enlightening and educational. Plus Ol’ Lightnin’ Rods’ was great cause everyone loves looking at old cars.”

“The Pizzaz Band that night was so fun and the park was full of adults enjoying the music and people of all ages were dancing the night away — they were really good,” Butler said. “The kids were playing all over on the park equipment, people were playing basketball and we had two food trucks that stayed with us, it was just a nice evening.

“Not to mention we were blessed with wonderful weather throughout the the event which always helps,” she added with a laugh.

The success of BloomFest this year was a community-wide effort and the town’s mayor made sure to thank all those involved who made it a reality.

“The comments I’ve seen online have just been wonderful,” she said. “The team of volunteers that put this all together and helped out were all just exhausted at the end of the day, but they did a fantastic job in everything they did. I just can’t praise them enough for that — they took what they were responsible for and ran with it.”

“It truly was a fantastic day for our community and Sampson County,” Butler said. “It was a win for not only Roseboro, but Sampson County as a whole and I think it was a win for rural small town USA.”

