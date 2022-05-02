Probe ongoing into fatal party shooting at Kirtwood

CLINTON — A man killed in a party Sunday morning has been identified as a Newton Grove resident, even as Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities investigate the fatal shooting, which occurred at a large party at the Kirtwood Park building.

Kquadem Treyondus Parker, 28, of Newton Grove was killed in the shooting. Jonas Trevone Highsmith, 27, of Garland, is currently in the intensive care unit, but in stable condition. Kaeyana Faison, 26, of Mount Olive, has been treated and released.

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials initially reported that there was one dead and three other gunshot victims, however that was modified on Monday morning to two wounded.

“The initial confusion with a chaotic scene and victims transported to multiple hospitals led to inaccurate count,” the Sheriff’s Office said in an updated statement Monday.

In an initial statement Sunday, sheriff’s officials noted that there were hundreds of people reportedly in attendance, the majority of which had fled following the shooting.

“Approximately 200 persons were in attendance at the party, which had private security guards,” the statement read. “No one was able to provide any suspect information or provide details of events leading up to the shooting. The majority of the attendees had fled the location.”

Around 2:50 a.m. Sunday, the Sampson County 9-1-1 Center received multiple calls of shots fired at 150 Veterans Lane, Clinton. Responding deputies discovered several people had been shot at a private party hosted at the location, which is near the local VFW Post, which is located at the end of the same lane.

According to authorities, Sampson County EMS responded to the scene and began transporting victims to regional hospitals. One male was pronounced dead at the hospital and another was in critical care, since upgraded to stable. The names of the victims were initially withheld, pending notifications of family members.

The weekend shooting is an active investigation. Anyone with information was urged by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to call the agency at 910-592-4141.