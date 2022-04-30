One-stop periods extend until May 14

Early voting for statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections is underway, with 89 voters casting early ballots Thursday on the first day of one-stop voting in Sampson.

One-stop voting will extend until Saturday, May 14, at the Sampson County Board of Elections office, located at 335 County Complex Road, Ste 100, Building D, Clinton. It is the only early voting site. Remaining early voting times include:

• Monday, May 2-Friday, May 6, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, May 9-Friday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 14 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

According to elections officials, in the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the Nov. 8 general election. Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices.

In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of candidates for any party primary.

Registered voters who live within the boundaries of the City of Clinton may vote in the municipal election. Municipal contests include the mayor and members of the municipality’s governing board. Those contests will appear on the same ballot as the statewide primary contests.

Sampson County will see contests for four seats on three different boards, including the District 1 Sampson County Board of Commissioners seat, which will have a primary, along with the District 1 and District 5 Clinton City Council posts and a contested race for Sampson County Board of Education.

In Clinton, Mayor Lew Starling is unopposed, as is District City Councilman Marcus Becton. He has been unopposed for mayor since first running for election to the mayoral office more than two decades ago against longtime Mayor Emsley Kennedy, who held the office for 28 years. Becton has served as the District 3 representative for the past quarter century.

There are three vying for the District 5 seat for Clinton City Council District 5, a post that was vacated by Darue Bryant earlier this year.

Current District 5 representative Wanda Corbett, appointed in early February following Bryant’s departure, is running for election. Nichole Smith Delaine and Alice Best Tann are also challenging for the post, an unaffiliated office.

Clinton City Council District 1 representative Daniel Ruggles also has opposition from challenger Joel Rose.

There is one contested races on the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, which will be decided in the primary.

Incumbent Clark Wooten and challenger Allen McLamb filed for District 1 County Commissioner on the first day of the resumed filing period. Both are Republicans and will face each other in the primary.Wooten has been chairman of the board for more than five years, and held the District 1 seat since the end of 2014.

Two incumbents filed back in December for the Sampson Board of Commissioners, including Republican Sue Lee for District 3 and Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr. for District 5. Neither has opposition.

For the Sampson County Board of Education, incumbents Kim Schmidlin, Sonya Powell, Robert Burley and Daryll Warren are all seeking election, while GH Wilson, a former school board member, filed seeking a return to the county school board. Wilson resigned from his post with the Sampson County Board of Elections in order to file for school board office, leaving five vying for four posts.

For the Clinton City Board of Education, incumbents Carol Worley, Russ Emanuel and Clark Hales each filed for reelection. The race is uncontested, with no challengers presenting themselves.

District Attorney Ernie Lee is seeking reelection with challenger Kevin Kiernan opposing him. Both are Republicans.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, the five-term Republican sheriff, is seeking his sixth term. Clerk of Court Chris Fann, also a Republican, is seeking a return to the Clerk of Court post. Neither of them has opposition for their respective offices.

Candidate filing for the primary and rescheduled municipal elections resumed Feb. 24 after being delayed for two and a half months. On Dec. 8, the N.C. Supreme Court suspended the filing period, which began two days prior, and moved the date of the statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections for May 17. The general election is Nov. 8.

Those with questions can call the Sampson Board of Elections Office at 910-592-5796 or send an email to [email protected]

If needed, a voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office. The request must be received through the website or by the Sampson Board of Elections by 5 p.m. May 10, 2022.

