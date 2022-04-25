A traffic stop on I-40 in Sampson resulted in one arrest following the seizure of roughly a kilogram of meth and hundreds of grams of marijuana, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team conducted the traffic stop Friday on Interstate 40 near mile marker 355 for a motor vehicle violation. A probable cause search was conducted and approximately one kilogram (1,186 grams) of methamphetamine and 366 grams of marijuana were found inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, Alphonso Lewis, 47, of Granite Street, Raleigh, was taken into custody and charged with trafficking meth by possession, trafficking meth by transport, maintaining vehicle for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lewis was given a bond of $150,000 secured.