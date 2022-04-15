Land Transfers
Lockamy, Billy,Comr, Sampson County to Clinton City Schools
Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to York, Joshua A., York, Lindsey
Livingston, Jerald Sheldon, Livingston, Jerald Sheldon Sr. to Smith, Tyiger
Thompson, Minnie B. to Sellars, Marable Thompson
Burgess, Vincent O. Iv,MGR/Mbr , Burgess Group Consolidated, LLC to Faicloth, Anne Bryan
Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to Gayle, Kyanna, Gayle, Lennie
Pohlmeier Management, L.L.C., Snyder, John M.,MGR to Leaseflorida Clinton LLC
A & G Residential LLC to Metcalf, Jacob Daniel, Metcalf, Kellie-Anne
Beatty, Janice, Beatty, Kennis Jr, Beatty, Pamela, Beatty, Sabrina, Devane, Doris M., White, Louise C.,
White, Robert L. to Beatty, Darryl
Herring, Gail W., Herring, Michael L. to Herring, Gail W., Herring, Michael L.
Massengill, Sylvia Diane Adams to Rww Properties, LLC
Kennedy, Iris Grey, Tyndall, Iris Gray,Fka to Kennedy, Iris Grey, Tyndall, Gary F., Tyndall, Iris Gray,Fka
Kennedy, Iris Grey, Tyndall, Iris O.,FKA to Tyndall, Gary F.
Jones, Nancy S. to Smith, James Kelly
Lewis, Anne M., Lewis, William D to Bradshaw, Gregory F.
Blackburn, Michael J.,MGR, Old North State Partners, LLC to Barahona, Claudia Mirella Hernandez, Corea, Enoc Josue Vasquez
A & G Residential, LLC to Kailimai, Kachena N., Kailimai Sturdivant, Andre K., Kailimai-Sturdivant, Andre K., Sturdivant, Andre K. Kailimai
Jim Warren Mobile Homes, Inc. to Edwards, Michael John, Millen, Sherry B.
Cain, Robert B.,BY AIF, Parker, Roberta C.,AIF to Parker, Roberta C., Parker, William Kenneth
Laroche, Heather, Larouche, Heather, Larouche, Louis to Matthis, Travis
Bennett, Gloria A., Bennett, Sylvester L.,AKA, Bennett, Sylvester L. Jr., Wright, Nancy Lee to Workman, Janell, Workman, Travis
Blackwell, Terry Lee to Pagle Corporation
Butler, Penny H., Butler, Pennyh., Butler, Ronnie A. to Porte, Ronald
Ham, Bobby G.,MBR/MGR, Southern Produce, LLC to Mary Mack’s Commercial, L.L.C.
Sanchez, Perla Gomez, Sanchez, Samuel to Hodges, Jessica, Hodges, Matthew L.
Fann, Richard Keith,Mbr, Fann, Sherry S.,MBR, Ks&L Fann Family Farm, LLC, Medina, Ramon Cortez to Medina, Ramon Cortez
Williams, Robert E., Williams, Susan L. to Bob And Sue Williams Revocable Trust, Williams, Bob, Williams, Robert E.,CO Tr, Williams, Robert E., Williams, Sue, Williams, Susan L., Williams, Susan L.,CO Tr
Crumpler, Robert Jason to Crumpler, David Wayne, Crumpler, Robert Jason
Duncan, Alynda Mcdonald to George, Billy James, George, Edwina Maya
George, Billy J., George, Edwina B. to George, Patrick
George, Patrick, George, Patrick, George, Sandra
Reich, F. Richard, Reich, Richard to Frank Richard Reich Trust, Reich, Frank Richard,Tr
Grantham, Edna Sue to Spell, Kenneth Blake
Jt Property Management Of Nc, LLC, Tew, Roy V. III,Mbr to H & H Constructors Of Fayetteville, LLC
Daniels, Ruby Doris, Daniels, Ruby Doris Brown to Ammons, Amy Michelle, Daniels, John Marcus, Daniels, Kelly Patrick
Daniels, Jeanna Hall, Daniels, John Marcus to Daniels, Jeanna Hall, Daniels, John Marcus
Nassar, Mona to Mcpherson, Cora, Mcpherson, Patrick J
Mulcahy, Richard C. Jr. to Hyland, Cynthia
Herring, James Michael, Herring, Melissa H. to Eason, Joe William Jr., Eason, Melissa
Tew, Mary Anna Weeks to Lee, Sydney, Tew, Kyle Weeks
A & G Residential, LLC to Odutola, Boluwatife T., Odutola, Kayode
Miller, Joseph Larry to Faison, Elizabeth Michelle
Mcmillin, David L., Mcmillin, Sheila Sutton to Sutton & Mcmillin Farms, LLC
Cox, Alex, Cox, Alexander Ernest, Mckiernan, Anne M. to Kendrick, Charlee, Kendrick, John
Williford, Jessie S. to Godard, Graziela, Godard, Norman
Kravar Properties, LLC,to Shoopman, Michael,Aka, Shoopman, Michael Ethan
Thornton Logging Co. to Gomez, Carla Adrienne
Broome, Bette Jo Howard, Broome, William W. III, Howard, Sarah B.,ESTATE, Jernigan, Karen Howard, Jernigan, Roger Neal to Monroe, Sandie Marie
Honeycutt, Anna Frances Porter to Honeycutt, Anna Frances Porter, Honeycutt, John Adam
Futrell, Christopher Carson to Sarmiento, Alex Geovany Acosta
Coats, Bradford L., Coats, Tina D., to Bush, Daniel N., Lee, Ashley L.
Gainey, James Lee, Williams, Christine Evans to Robinson, Delynn
Rd Home Sales Inc. to Gutierrez, Arlene, Gutierrez, Jesus S.
Cooper, Bernice, Cooper, Jimmy Lewis to Teasdell, Eva, Teasdell, Jason
White, Louise C., White, Robert L. to White, Craig Anthony
Mitchell, Brenda H., Mitchell, Christopher H. to Houseman, Jonsie P., Houseman, Michael K.
Tart, Shirley W. to Tart, James Glenn
Pagle Corporation, Pagle Inc.,AKA, to Garcia, Adriana Morales, Perez, Leonel Mendez
Mejia, Alondra Lizet Santiago, Santiago Mejia, Alondra Lizet, Santiago-Mejia, Alondra Lizet to Mejia, Alondra Lizet Santiago, Santiago Mejia, Alondra Lizet, Santiago-Mejia, Alondra Lizet
Sandy, Arnold H., Sandy, Caroline O. to Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc.
Sessoms, Larry Winston, Sessoms, Wanda Farmer to Sessoms, Charles Gilbert
Osborne, Donald W to Osborne, Nicole Leigh
Aguilar, Jose Valente Garcia, Molina, Cynthia L., to Ferita, LLC
Bowen, Glenda D., Devane, Eric N., Devane, Ernest, Devane, Gwendolyn, Devane, Sandra, Devane, Stanley, Ratliff, Cynthia, Spearman, Ben, Spearman, Brenda D., Thornton, Edwin to Benitez, Ignacia Garcia
Nelson, Lorraine B.,BY AIF, Nelson, Thomas W., Nelson, Tw,AIF to A & G Residential, LLC
Benjamin Stout Real Estate Services, Inc. to Harrison, Alma, Harrison, Jamison Ryan
Simons, Annie R.,ESTATE, Simons, Annie Reaves,Aka, Simons, Ashley K.,EXR to Simons, Sonja R.
West, Michael Dawane, West, Robin Wood to Espinoza Lagunas, David, Espinoza-Lagunas, David, Lagunas, David Espinoza
Hall, Ivey Hoover Jr.,AIF , Hall, Ivey Hoover Sr.,BY AIF to Revived Properties & Investments, LLC
Peerless Investments, LLC, Simpson, Telfair III,MGR/Mbr to Paz, Santiago Orlando Diaz, Romero, Karla Yanire Escobar
Leonard, Gregory, Leonard, Marian Padfield,Exr, Leonard, Marian Padfield, Padfield, Edwin,Estate, to Benton Investments, LLC
Fisher, Diane Owen, Fisher, Lenon Herring Jr., Fisher, Linda Faye Vinson, Fisher, Ray Clark, Naylor, Gayle Fisher to Bunce Carroll Investments, LLC
Owens, James A. Jr. to Martinez, Octavio, Martinez, Victoria
Butler, Joseph E., Butler, Nancy L., Butler, Nancy Latimer,Gdn, Horne, Lyman M., Horne, Penny L., Horne, Penny L.,EXR, Latimer, Florence B.,ESTATE, Mitchell, Denise L., Mitchell, John Whitty Jr. to Pope, Nettie Sue
Robinson, Elois, Robinson, Harvey C., to Best, Laconya Benita Robinson
Bradshaw, Debbie B. to Antunez, Jaime Moises Colman
Bradshaw, Debbie B. to Fann, Oscar Thomas
Bradshaw, Debbie B. to Rivera, Jorge Yobany
Hall, Michael to Hall, Melissa
Allied Investors Group, LLC, Swanger, Steve,MGR to Farmer, Thomas Earl II
Darden, Faye Simmons to Simmons, Adam Whitfield, Simmons, Nicholas James
Weaver, Cathy A., Weaver, Cathy A.,AIF, Weaver, Tony E.,BY AIF to Monks, Mark F.
Ags Land, LLC, Stout, Benjamin A.,MBR/MGR to Gary Robinson Homes LLC
Marriages
Marriage Licenses
Kenneth Ray Thomas to Kim Grady Thomas
Cmaeron Julian Carr to Kyli Elziabeth Hartman
Manuel Dario Rivera IV to Devonda Renee Moore
Nicholas Tremayne Autry to Kathryn Rebecca Scott Jackson
Justin Malone Locklear to Meredith Dawn Richardson
Carlos Rogelio Rivera Garcia to Maria De La Luz Rosto Rodriguez
William Seth Harmon to Ashley Ruth Garcia
Jeffrey Reid Tyler to Michaela Justin Lazo
William Randy Kersey to Shannon Lynn Thornton
Darren Michael Bird to Jessica Lynn Edwards Dew
Alfred William Riley Jr. Chandra Denise Smith Murphy
Harold David Smith to Sandra Lee Mason Konrad
Romualdo Orosco Velasco to Guillermina Sanchez Sanchez
Logan Zacharia Langston to Mikayla Gray McLamb
Jose Adalberto Abarca Sobrevilla to Abigail Jeanette Moore
Calvin Andrea Murphy to Artreica Maquita Handberry
Births
David Benjamin Gomez to William Gomez Ortega and Alma Gomez Serrano
Walker Glenn Herring to Maxwell Herring Jr. And Kayln Herring
Carlos Licona Alococer to Carmelo Licona Ramos and Brenda Alcocer Torres
Kesi Jeremiah Smith to Kristan Faison
Juan Villegas Perez to Aracelis Perez Camposano
Kinsley Grace Barnes to Joe Barnes Jr. And Shianne Barnes
Ermias Kay’mere King Blue to Diamond Blue and Zialexius Lee
Ronald Fransheshco Guerro Rodriguez to Ronal Guerrero Arzu and Maria Rodriguez Rodriguez
Deaths
Mary Ann Smith
Katie Mae Smith
Julia Aileen Friend
Verla Jean Mikell
Delia Marie Wilson
Sannie Purdie
Graham Rayford Williams
Jewel Denise Bass
Charles Franklin King
Larry Douglas Blackman
Wilbert Best
Jesmer Alidine Honeycutt
Welton Rudell Keene