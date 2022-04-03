Pastor ousted amid contract dispute; congregation takes officers to court

A civil complaint has been filed by members of the First Baptist Church congregation in Clinton following the dismissal of the church’s pastor, accusing a select group of church officials with acting unilaterally against the church’s constitution and parishioners’ wishes, placing the “well-being of the church in imminent and serious peril.”

A detailed complaint was filed March 14 in the General Court of Justice Superior Court Division in Sampson County. The matter has been in mediation since that time.

The complaint, a motion for temporary restraining order, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, lists congregation members Charles Boykin, Vernon Royal, Paris White, Laura Ray and First Baptist Church of Clinton (900 College St.) as plaintiffs, Church deacons Alfred Faison, Ronald Moore, Horace Bass and Eddie Williams, as well as church trustee Johnny Thompson and church trustee and treasurer Sherelene Fryar are listed as defendants.

Among the many allegations, the civil complaint maintains the defendants dismissed the church’s pastor Leonard Henry outside proper protocol, which calls for any decision to be made with notice and approval of the congregation as a whole.

There are 137 active church members, according to the current First Baptist Church membership roll. In the end, it was ultimately the decision of four deacons that Henry be dismissed, church members maintain.

According to the complaint, church officers exceeded their authority in dismissing the pastor, locking the pastor and members of the congregation out of the church at 900 College St., and approving church expenditures inconsistent with established guidelines, which call for the say of the church body, the complaint states.

Church members said that the church is autonomous from other churches and associations. As such, First Baptist members vote on almost all decisions, including the termination of staff and significant purchases. Major decisions are supposed to go before a joint board that consists of the church’s four deacons and the 11-member trustee board, before then being put to the church, members said.

The congregation elected Henry as pastor of First Baptist in August 2018. He was dismissed in early February 2022.

The complaint cites the church’s constitution and by-laws, policies and procedures that were revised in 2009 and that remain in effect. In the constitution, it states that “all officers are subject to the will of the church and can be removed from office by majority vote of the voting membership at an official church conference.” The constitution also does not grant the deacons authority to suspend or terminate the pastor nor prohibit members of the congregation from entering the sanctuary, according to the complaint.

“Over the past few months, the defendants have sought to change the working conditions of the pastor. The defendants sought to require the pastor to sign a contract that contained terms that suggested that the duration of his term as pastor would be renewable on an annual basis. It also required the pastor to agree to perform requirements not originally included in his assignment. The pastor was informed by the defendants that if he refused to sign the contract, he would be terminated and/or forced to resign,” the complaint states.

Henry declined to sign the contract.

Church officials said the contract was “fairly standard,” similar to one signed by his predecessor.

The subject of the contract was reportedly broached during a church conference back in fall 2021, when it was discussed among members of the congregation and it was “generally agreed among the congregation” that the pastor should not sign the contract, as outlined in the complaint. It was also discussed and agreed by the congregation that the defendants “were overstepping their authority as church officers and that consideration should be given to remove the defendants from their offices.”

On Feb. 2, the pastor was notified by the deacons that he was suspended as pastor of First Baptist for, among other reasons, his failure to sign the contract, according to the complaint.

There was a letter prior to that, dated Jan. 7, in which Henry was notified by the deacons that his refusal to sign his pastoral contract “resulted in your resignation.” He was told to clean out his office, turn in his keys, laptop and anything belonging to the church by Jan. 10, three days later. In that letter, the deacons said if he visited the church at any point other than that designated time, he would be charged with trespassing.

Henry conferred with members of the congregation and called for a “call conference” meeting on Feb. 5. The complaint maintains that Henry notified head deacon Alfred Faison of the meeting and its purpose, which was reportedly to “consider the treatment of the pastor by the defendants and those officers’ continued service in their capacities at First Baptist.”

That meeting was held at New Life Outreach Ministries. At the meeting, The congregation voted to remove each of the defendants from their respective positions. The deacons were reportedly informed of their voted dismissal on Feb. 6.

They shot back with a letter to the congregation the next day.

In that subsequent letter, dated Feb. 7 and addressed to the members of First Baptist Church of Clinton Inc., the officers outlined the reasons for Henry’s suspension and dismissal. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Independent, cites Henry’s suspension as a result of “dereliction of duties.”

It specifically notes the “failure to sign contract” and “obstinate refusal” to both “receive education and training on Baptist doctrine” and “to enroll in an institution of higher learning, as chosen by the deacon ministry and subsidized by the church.” Church officials previously outlined those issues in a letter signed by the deacons on Dec. 23, 2021, in which they warned of church unity being undermined amid the pastoral contract dispute, and the lack of an approved budget.

In that Dec. 23 letter to the congregation, the four deacons stated that the church supported Henry, but his hire was made with the stipulation that he pursue theological training, notably studies in Baptist doctrine.

That did not happen, said the church’s deacons, who lamented what they said were the pastor’s unilateral decisions to eliminate responsive Scripture readings in favor of expanding sermons and transforming structured Bible Study lessons into “a preaching service.”

They said, without proper teachings, Henry’s messages “became repetitious” and young and old members alike were not as engaged in God’s word.

The issues seemingly came to a head at a Dec. 18, 2021, church conference where the budget was to be approved. In the middle of deliberations, church officials said, inappropriate comments were made about the pastor’s contract and an issue was raised about Henry not receiving a raise for the coming year. Deacons, in their letter, stated that Henry had received a raise each of the previous two years.

“As with most jobs, raises are performance based and continued education was and still remains a reasonable expectation,” the deacons stated in the Dec. 23 letter, noting that schooling would be subsidized by the church. When deacon Faison reminded Henry that he agreed to that upon his hire, according to the letter, Henry “openly called Faison a liar.”

“The business of approving the budget was unable to be completed due to the ensuing chaos,” the deacons stated in the December letter. “If we wish our church to grow, we must have leadership that unites us rather than creates enemy factions. Our shepherd must exhibit love, humility, self-control, patience and intelligence. Would you expect less from God’s anointed shepherd? A Christian pastor is not a ruler. Christ is our ruler. The pastor is but a guide, a shepherd, whose duty is to feed the flock of Christ.”

The Feb. 7 notice from the deacons accused the pastor of “inciting conflict and rebellion toward leadership by using members to confront leadership in an angry and hostile manner” at that budget conference on Dec. 18.

It also pointed to separate alleged incidents of verbal attacks and physical confrontation on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, respectively, in which others allegedly targeted the church’s secretary. On Feb. 4, Henry showed up and entered his office “knowing he was not supposed to be on the premises,” the missive stated.

Finally, in the letter to church members regarding Henry’s suspension, the officers stated that the New Life Ministries meeting on Feb. 5 was “not authorized” and “was illegal,” alleging that “‘business’ was conducted under a new name and new leadership.”

“Clearly, Rev. Henry has made a mockery of God’s House as well as the name of First Baptist Church of Clinton Inc.,” the Feb. 7 notice to church members stated. “It is hereby unanimous within the Deacon Ministry that Rev. Henry has been TERMINATED as the Pastor of First Baptist Church of Clinton Inc., effective immediately. The Deacon Ministry will contact the Moderator of the Western Union and request an official revocation of Rev. Henry’s Baptist Ordination.”

The civil complaint from congregation members stated that the measures taken to remove Henry were done in a manner inconsistent with the church’s rules.

According to the church’s adopted policies, the actions of those select group of deacons and officers were ”contrary to the constitution as the authority to suspend, discipline and/or terminate the pastor rest solely in the discretion of the congregation,” the civil complaint stated. Each of the defendants also disregarded their termination notices and refused to honor the majority vote of the church congregation, according to the complaint.

The complaint further accuses the officers of keeping business and financial records, and not surrendering them after being voted out, approving expenditures “without the approval of the congregation and not in accordance with the constitution.” That included a $14,000 severance package given to Henry following his termination, the civil complaint stated.

Last month, members of the church staff were reportedly instructed to bar from the church members of congregation that attempted to enter the sanctuary, according to the complaint filed in mid-March. Security codes and locks were said to have been changed “at the direction of the defendants, the complaint alleges.

“This has prevented the congregation from entering the sanctuary without permission from the defendants which in effect is preventing the congregation from entering their place of worship,” the complaint states. “As a direct and proximate result of such defendants’ breach of their common law fiduciary duties, the plaintiffs have been denied access to worship freely, usurped their authority to employ the pastor of their choice, serve within their local church and upon information and belief, have placed the church’s assets and financial stability in peril.”

Congregation members have since been back in the church — locks have been removed and security codes restored, according to members — and in-person Sunday service was held this past Sunday for the first time since Henry was dismissed. Remote services had been offered for weeks, with fill-in pastors providing a message.

The situation at First Baptist is still very much ongoing, one that members of the congregation say has put the church in flux and turmoil.

Charles Boykin, one of the plaintiffs and a current trustee for First Baptist Church, has been a parishioner there for more than three decades and can’t recall such an environment. He and others said they just want things to get back to normal, and for the church to operate under its adopted rules.

