Shirley Rich Smith reached her 100th birthday on March 10, 2022. She celebrated surrounded by family members and friends at Sandpiper’s Oasis restaurant in her hometown, Clinton, NC, on March 12, 2022. She is a 1938 graduate of Sampson High School and graduated from (now) Winston Salem State University. Mrs. Smith is a North Carolina state retiree and taught for 34 years in the Clinton City and Sampson County School systems. She currently resides in Western Henrico County (Richmond, Va.).