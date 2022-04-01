NC State student talks political pursuit, housing, education, marijuana legalization

As he wraps up his engineering degree at NC State University, Clinton native Michael Oakes has aspirations that go beyond his own dreams, a goal to represent the interests of the North Carolina populous and improve the quality of life for what he calls a burgeoning beacon in the state.

Oakes, who grew up in the heart of Sampson County, receiving his education within the Clinton City Schools system and attending Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, has filed as the Libertarian Party candidate for NC House District 49, which encompasses Wake County. Rep. Cynthia Ball is the current incumbent and is running for reelection.

Oakes’ family, including his mother and sister, are still in the Clinton area, and the young House hopeful said he still frequently makes it back to his old hometown.

In a recent interview with The Independent, he discussed his pursuit of political office, what he hopes to accomplish and the change he wishes to effect as a third-party candidate among an oft-divided two-party system. He also reflected on his beginnings in Sampson County, and how those experiences still impact him today.

Why did you choose to run for office?

Around 2020, I was steeped in the political culture you find yourself in when you go to college. I started college in 2018-19 and around 2020 there was the whole coronavirus thing and tensions were high and I was sort of reaching out to other students and seeing their differing opinions and I found a local group, the Wake County Libertarian Party. I liked the messaging they were putting out and the vibe they had going on. They were good people. One of those people happened to be the chair of the Wake LP, Travis Groo, who has run for office numerous times. It was like somebody flipped a light switch. I was inspired because this was a guy I agreed with politically, but he’s not in Washington, he’s not in the Capitol Building, he’s just an everyman. He’s me. And I realized the political system could be used quite effectively without being a deeply entrenched Washington politician.

Why Libertarian?

Seeing the polarization that seems to only be getting worse, I realized that trying to find a conventional partisan angle on my views was not going to be … I should probably just use the word ‘honest,’ because there would be so many concessions made either way. When I found that messaging for the Libertarian Party, I was inspired. As for the viability of third party candidacy, something I like to point to is in 2020, there were hundreds of Libertarians that were voted into local and state offices across the country. So, by no means is it a lost cause. It was definitely something that was in my my mind, and I’ve been aware of the demographic, and especially because my campaign is reaching out to young people in the Triangle. Young people have pretty bad voter turnout, unfortunately, so a lot of what I’m doing was trying to get the message in front of people first.

What issues are you particularly passionate about?

My campaign has three primary issues — marijuana legalization, and the criminal justice reform that comes with that; housing affordability in North Carolina; and school choice, education reform in North Carolina.

On marijuana legalization:

I’m a believer that force should not be initiated on peaceful people. I don’t think people should be put behind bars for making decisions on what to put in their body or not put in their body. There was some polling done in 2020 where only 22% of North Carolinians said it was wrong morally to consume marijuana. There are House bills being proposed all the time to legalize it, and people are purchasing these Delta-8 products. It’s very obvious that there is a public appetite for recreational marijuana.

On housing affordability:

North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country right now. People refer to the Triangle as the new Silicon Valley, which is not an idle title at all. The opportunities are amazing there. Well, as a result, you have lots of young families, perhaps with children, that were maybe pretty well off in Kentucky or Tennessee or just rural North Carolina. They get a job in the Triangle and they can’t afford to live anywhere near that job because the supply is so low on housing in these cities. Of course, renting forever is a huge liability and it strains your resources financially. It might trouble you to put your kid through trade school or college or whatever their education may be. One of the solutions I propose, is with all these companies moving to work-from-home, there is an astonishing vacancy rate for ‘for lease’ office space in North Carolina cities. If we were to streamline, or even incentivize, the rezoning of those mostly empty buildings — that already have plumbing, that already have electric and are already separated out — into condos or apartments, which would not be an expensive development project, the supply of housing for those people who need an affordable living situation near their jobs would skyrocket.

On education reform:

I went through the public city school system in Clinton, North Carolina, and I don’t think I really missed out anything there. One of the issues you run into in city, for example Raleigh, is the proportional funding for schools comes from the property values near those schools. What you find is, if you are a young family and don’t have the means to live in North Hills, Butner, Creedmoor or in Cary, you find yourselves living in southern Raleigh or southeastern Raleigh where the property values are lower, because it’s what you can afford. The problem then becomes that your kid is zoned for a subpar school. It’s not always subpar, but the tendency is there for these schools to underperform. If you want to send your kid somewhere else, you have to jump through these bureaucratic hoops to send your kid to a school you think is better for them. The reason I take issue with that, beside from the obvious inequity there, is that if you’re sending your kid to another school, you’ve already done the calculus in your head. If you’ve already decided it’s worth your time and effort, and you’re willing to make that sacrifice, you shouldn’t be hindered beyond that. You’ve already made the trade-off. Trying to force people to stay in their zoned schools with arbitrary regulations is completely unnecessary. You are already paying for a public education. You are not paying for a public education in your zone, you are paying for a public education with your income taxes, ostensibly speaking. You ought to be able to say where that money goes. It should follow the child in that case.

How did growing up in Clinton inform your mindset?

I’ve always been a big fan of coming home to Clinton. I go (home) probably more often than most college students. Every time I go home, I’m always so happy to see the stars. In Raleigh, of course, there’s so much light pollution. But, if I was to relate that to informing my politics or my beliefs, there is a beauty to the simplicity of things. A lot of people know each other in Clinton, it’s a tight-knit community. So, if I can go through my local area in Raleigh and try to espouse that sense of community, that sense of belonging, with people who live near me … that’s a big part of what I do with the people in my neighborhood right now. I have everybody’s phone number, I talk to people … it’s not necessarily making casseroles for each other, but it’s a start in a city like this. Espousing that sense of community in an area that generally is lacking in that, namely a city like Raleigh, is part of my politics. Politics are all local. You can look at the big things happening in Washington, you can look at the big things happening all across the country, but at the end of the day, the thing that affects people’s lives the most is the local.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.