Community raises funds to outfit fire trucks with AEDs

CLINTON — A beautiful picture of community was shown this past Saturday at Clinton Community Church during the Helping Hands of Sampson County BBQ plate sale meant to help raise funds to assist local firefights in purchasing automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for their fire trucks.

It was a true community effort as members from Helping Hands, The Grateful Shed, Tarheel ChalleNGe and Clinton Community Church worked together to make it happen. The four-hour event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and was a massive success thanks to that effort, as 1,616 plates were sold.

“First of all we appreciate the Tarheel ChalleNGe coming to direct traffic for us and of course The Grateful Shed for cooking — it would not have been possible without them, there’s no way,” Committee Director for Helping Hands, Chris Sessoms, said. “I also have to thank all the committee members and members from this church that came to help us.”

“We hope that we can furnish every fire truck with defibrillators by the time this event is done,” she added.

Even after the event ended, the Helping Hands members didn’t stop and went on to serve plates to the Clinton Police Department, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, two nursing homes and the night shift at the hospital.

The Grateful Shed was responsible for prepping and cooking all the BBQ and Boston Butts for the event. As a member of the Shed Heads, Terry Lee shared thoughts on contributing to such a great cause.

“People always look for ways to find out what their talents are,” Lee said. “Some people can sing, dance, play ball or preach and we think this is what we’re called to do — help folks by serving them.”

“This is such a good organization to help out and the proceeds are going to help folks,” he continued. “We are just very proud to be associated with this event and humbled that they asked us to help. This is what we do.”

There was an equal amount of faith shown during the event also as Becky Vann was there from Tim’s Gift accepting prayer request for those leaving. After the outpouring, Vann said she received over 100 requests and most stopped to pray with her.

“I am so excited that I got to be a part of this event here at Clinton Community Church and thankful that they were willing to open their church to be the hands and feet of Jesus in this community,” Vann said. “I’m thankful for Helping Hands and the committee that works tirelessly to pull it all together and to people that came together to help make this possible. Tim’s Gift is excited to be apart of this.”

“It’s been so rewarding to be out here for this event, God has really been with us,” she added. “We had 112 people stop and give us prayer requests and almost all that came by stopped and prayed with me. I am so glad that I got to be a part of this community event that supports our firefighters. It shows that in this little neck of the woods that we call Sampson County and Clinton that our father God, faith and families are important.”

When reflecting on the day and the amount of love and support they got from the community, Sessoms gave these remarks.

“I just loved everybody’s attitude that came through — most people were telling us to keep the change,” Sessoms said. “The community really wrapped their arms around this fundraiser. Our goal at Helping Hands is to help our first responders in any way that we can to make their jobs better and easier; I’d like to think we did that here today.”

Sessoms also mentioned that they will have three more events this year similar to this one. No dates were given at the time. After the completion of the final event, however, Helping Hands hopes to extend these events to help support local business and churches in purchasing defibrillators as well.

“We just wanted to let the community know about that becoming available,” Sessoms said. “They’ll be able to purchase those defibrillators at a discounted rate. They’ll be able to because we were told if we purchased a lot, we get a discount. It’s just something we wanted to let churches and businesses know ahead of time.”

Members from The Grateful Shed also shared that they will be helping in another event soon in their hometown of Salemburg. They’ll be selling $50 Boston Butts as part of the Benefit Ride for Josh “Mac” McLamb. McLamb was a volunteer firefighter for the Salemburg Volunteer Fire Department and is suffering from colon cancer. Money raised from the event will go to him and his family.

The event will also feature $20 single rider and $10 second rider motorcycle rides. The event will be held at the Salemburg Fire Department on Saturday, April 9. For more information or to pre-order one of their Boston Butts call 910-214-0976 or 910-337-2887.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.