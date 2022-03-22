The North Carolina Cotton Producers Association Referendum will take place on Thursday, March 31, at the Cooperative Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. All North Carolina cotton producers who planted the crop in 2021 are eligible to vote.

The referendum would authorize an assessment of up to $1.20 per bale of cotton, however, the North Carolina Cotton Producers Association Board of Directors plans to continue the assessment at the current rate of $1 per bale. If approved, the assessment would be in effect for another six years.

The checkoff program supports improvements in cotton production, marketing and research, and also promotes the general interests of North Carolina’s cotton industry.

If the referendum is approved, the assessment would continue to be collected by the gin and sent to the N.C. Cotton Producers Association, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville.

For more information, please contact your local extension office at 910-592-7161.

Hunter Rhodes is an Agricultural Extension Agent specializing in row crops. Contact Hunter by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]