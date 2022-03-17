Crowd urges officials not to forget underserved areas

Ed Gillim, center, and wife Latonya Montgomery Gillim, left, with Yushonda Midgette, right, and members from the community traveled to the recent Board of Commissioners meeting. Ed Gillim was one of the key figures that helped spearhead the large group’s audience with the board.

Members from the Ivanhoe area were in full force during the recent Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting as they addressed the board for improvements to their water.

“I attended the County Commissioners meeting with members of the Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Royals Chapel Church, community leaders from several counties, concerned citizens, friends and other persons,” said Ed Gillim, who helped lead the group.

During the meeting, Director of Public Works Lin Reynolds made a presentation about the Water Department. In the presentation, Reynolds advised the current budget status was good and that the water system is generating enough revenue to fund itself, pay current loans and add to water reserves.

According to Gillim, Reynolds advised the current 3/4-inch tap fee is $500 and one inch is $600 but proposed a tap fee rate increase of 3/4-inch tap fee to $900 and a one inch tap fee to $1,000. Reynolds compare other municipalities’ fees to justify the proposal.

The changes in tap fees will be effective July 1, 2022.

Gillim also mentioned that customers with revenue is growing and experienced an increase of 5.7%, the highest in 2020 to 2021, and is projected to grow at 2.2% in 2021 to this year, according to this report. Under the projects reviewed section of the report, new service encompassed parts of Ivanhoe, to include 193 homes at $48 per customer.

“This was questionable since no other parts of the county has such a high or a set water rate to my understanding,” Gillim said.

According to the plan for marketing, a $500 tap fee will be required, a $50 inspection fee, an installation from meter box to home — average $800 — and a $43 average water bill.

“So, the average consumer will be required to pay $1,350 for public water that has been offered in the past for only a $75 to $100 connect fee while water construction was being done,” Gillim remarked. “It was also authorized by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and the Water Department in 2017 to offer a temporary reduction in tap-on fees between the period of Jan. 1 and March 31, 2018 which was reduced from $500 3/4-inch and $600 one inch to $100.

“This sign-on did come with the requirement of a contract sign to pay the minimum monthly water fee for a period of 24 months with a base fee of $19.40 per month, which is still less than the projected $43,” he said.

Gillim also noted that Reynolds stated this an article published on Dec. 26, 2017, “The county water system is a regulated, treated and tested system,” he noted. “Well water is usually clean, but it is not subjected to the regular testing and rigorous state standards of a public water system.”

“This is what the citizens of Ivanhoe want for their families — good, clean, regulated water,” Gillim said.

Gillim also eluded to this statement from the same Sampson Independent article made by Reynolds: “We have ridden the entire county with an eye to where there are concentrations of potential customers,” he stated. “Our goal would be to identify potential service areas, but more importantly identify funding resources that will allow for line additions.”

This statement was one that Gillim didn’t completely agree on as well. The people of Ivanhoe’s need for clean water being taking advantage of was his reasoning.

“I beg to differ on this statement if I may because Ivanhoe was incorporated and named in 1880 by John W.S. Robinson and Rev. Kenneth Mcdonnell, which is after the famous book ‘Ivanhoe,’” Gillim said. “Also, Ivanhoe is in the Franklin Township which was named after a successful businessman named Mr. Franklin Corbett, which was my second great grandfather. So Ivanhoe has been here since 1880 and the public water system in 1995.”

“I feel, like others in and surrounding areas, those 193 homes in projects reviewed, Ivanhoe, are being mistreated and taken advantage of because of their needs and the necessities of clean water,” he continued. “Just the revenue alone of connect fees are approximately $260,550 which was never a requirement anywhere else in the county.”

“Then the required set rate of $43 to $48 a month, without the definite amount of water usage is undetermined currently averages $9,264 monthly,” Gillim added.

Gillim highlighted that he’d been in contact with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) in regards to finding funding for Ivanhoe’s water, mentioning the $1.69 billion appropriated from the North Carolina General Assembly for underserved areas in the state.

“I announced and sent an email to the County Commissioners in regards to the North Carolina General Assembly appropriating $1.69 billion from the States Allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and how the NCDEQ Director had spoken to me on several occasions in reference to grant funding being made available to areas of the state deemed underserved, in which Ivanhoe and other places in Sampson County are located. I offered my assistance and gave them his information.”

Gillim stated he was grateful for the chance to meet with County Commissioners to properly address their ongoing water issues. While thankful, he painted a picture of how serious the water crisis is in Ivanhoe and how getting them clean water will benefit all parties involved.

“We are glad we got the opportunity to speak, but unfortunately our families and friends are still suffering and feeling the daily effects of having unclean water,” he said. “Most are purchasing bottled water to drink if their budget permits, or they are given bottles. While others are victims of circumstance and habit that continue to ingest foreign matter and waste that will potentially cause cancer or other health issues and will eventually cause death.”

“Bringing public water to Ivanhoe would promote growth, as indicated in my presentation,” Gillim continued. “It would give the community the same comforts that other taxpaying citizens are given throughout Sampson County.”

“Ivanhoe may be small in size, but the people are big in heart and survival … I pray the County Commissioners will not forget about the ‘southern end of the county, because I can assure you the rest of the state has not forgotten and have heard our cry,” he added.

