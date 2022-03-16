Hello readers! Today is a beautiful day and the sun is shining so nicely! Hope y’all can enjoy it like we are here at the Garland Senior Center. We are so excited about nutrition month because it’s this month. For over 50 years we have been blessed with this program because it has offered us so much nutritional values through the years. Hats off to the folk that got this program started long ago. Thank you to the people of Sampson County that keep their program alive and well. We just so happened to have a highly educational nutrition program presented today by one of our dear volunteers today on how to prepare foods in healthier way. Watch for our pictures celebrating nutrition month coming from the Sampson County Department of Aging website and/or their Facebook page soon.

The Vaccine Clinic from CHW Sampson County located at Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development in Burgaw, North Carolina, will be back here at the Garland Center on March 29 from 1 until 3 p.m. We are so grateful they will be offering vaccines and boosters for anybody that’s interested. Y’all be sure to bring your insurance cards and vaccination cards when you come. If you happened to have been here when they first came out, make sure to come back for your second shots. For more information, give us a call Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re looking forward to seeing you all here as we continue to stay healthy.

Ms. Nikki from Liberty Hospice graces us with her presence again soon. When Ms. Nikki comes, we always have so much fun enjoying great conversation and she always has such interesting and fun crafts for us to put together.

Please don’t forget about the Mid-Carolina Senior Games. If you don’t want to participate, come by to support the participants and see me. We do appreciate our cheerleaders! I have been appointed to be an honorary torch bearer this year representing Sampson County. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to join in the games this year being the past few years have been canceled because of the pandemic. Mrs. Sabina Gamas will be with us at the games this year and we are so grateful! Mrs. Gamas will be turning 95, 10 days before the games begin on April 20th! Praise God! We are looking forward to seeing you all there as we work our ways to GOLD and support all the participation in the games!

Remember to stop and smell the roses, laugh, live and love! My pastor preached a message on Sunday that stuck with me — “They say, he say, you say — It’s not important what they say. How do you view yourself?” Great question.

Communication, Good Customer Service — Working together is what I strive for from day to day. Have a blessed week- Look to the hills where your help cometh from. My help comes from the Lord. Thank you to all our volunteers who help us so much here at the center. Thank you to Mr. Robertson from Woodmen of the World for our new flag. It’s the little things that mean so very much.

Psalm 7:17 — I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness; I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord Most High.

Psalm 9:1 — I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.

In closing I would like to remind everyone to LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.