CLINTON — This year Tim’s Gift is planning their 11th annual Christian conference called “Rise Up — Reframe”.

“The conference is sponsored by Tim’s Gift Inc. and will be held at Grove Park Baptist Church,” said Becky Spell Vann, organizer.

The March 27 event is free, and there will be a youth session from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Grove Park Fellowship Hall. ” Youth will enjoy a message, meal, and making a Reframed Relic,” said Vann.

This year Evangelist David Pait and Vann “will meet with youth leaders and host a share session with the youth”. This if for middle school, high school and college age youth.

“The Rise Up main session begins at 6 p.m. with welcome and prayer by the Rev. Cameron Dunn, Youth Pastor.”

Vann said that Grove Park’s youth group, which is lead by Dunn, was presented the Outstanding Youth Award at Rise Up 2021. Last year it was virtual and held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. The service will start off with his voice at 6 p.m..

Good Samaritan and Outstanding Youth Group Awards will be announced around 7 p.m.

Evangelist David Pait will share a testimony of being Reframed by God with closing songs by His Voice and altar call led by Evangelist Pait.

“Everyone is welcome to this free event where God will be glorified as His children praise and worship Him out loud in love,” said Vann.

Safety precautions are encouraged, and masks are optional, but “recommended for anyone who has had symptoms or been exposed to COVID-19”.

Youth leaders are asked to call Tim’s Gift at 910- 592-1126 by March 16 with an estimated number of youth who will be attending.

