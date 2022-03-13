NC Pork Council recognizes Clinton farmer, firefighter

CLINTON — The North Carolina Pork Council recently held its 2022 NC Pork Awards luncheon as part of the North Carolina Pork Council’s annual conference. During the event four individuals were honored for their contributions to the industry and among them was Clinton’s own Joshua Coombs.

Coombs was given the prestige of receiving the Emerging Leader Award. The purpose of the North Carolina Pork Council Emerging Leader Award is to recognize and honor a pork producer aged 40 or younger who has contributed to the pork industry in North Carolina and exhibits potential for leadership.

Coombs expressed his feelings on winning the award, calling it a true honor.

“It’s a true honor to basically be presented anything from the North Carolina Pork Council,” Coombs said. “Being recognized for the Emerging Leader Award, it means a lot, specially coming from the pork council. There’s a lot of good folks that work for them and a lot of good folks on the council, it’s just really a big honor.”

Sampson Cooperative Extension Agent Max Knowles nominated Coombs for the award and shared why he felt Coombs was deserving.

“Josh is very deserving of this award,” Knowles said. “He does a great job taking care of his farm and has a passion for agriculture which he showcases every day. Like many farmers in Sampson, he also works a full time job as a captain for the Clinton Fire Department which I feel is extremely admirable.”

Coombs shared his own thoughts and gratitude for Knowles’ faith in him. He did say, however, that the nomination came as a complete surprise.

“It was certainly a surprise because when he called he said ‘I’m going to nominate you for this award because I think you’ll be very well served,’” he said. “I was very appreciative of it and I knew of all the good people in the industry also deserving of the award so I was just very honored and humbled.”

Coombs was born and raised in Sampson County on a farm started by his great grandfather. His grandfather introduced hogs to the farm and then his father later transitioned to a modern hog farm, contracting with Prestage Farms.

Coombs abruptly inherited the farm and all of the responsibility when his father was killed in a car accident shortly after Josh got married. In time, he and his wife Jessica have expanded the farm from four barns to 12 and added four nursery barns.

While taking over the farm came much sooner and unexpectedly Coombs said it was always his dream to take over the family farm.

“It’s been a long road basically since taking over the family farm after my father passed away,”Coombs said. “The farm has been passed though several generations from my great-great-grandfather, to my grandfather, then my dad and now to me. It was always a dream of mine to work the family farm.”

When he’s not working at the farms, Coombs is a full-time fireman for the Clinton Fire Department, where he has served for more than 18 years.

Despite being a full-time firefighter and being a dedicated farmer, Coombs is able to balance both thanks to dedicated help, though he never fails to run the farm when he can.

“While I’m a full-time firefighter for the city and we work 24- hour shifts I’ve got full-time employees that work for me,” he said. “When I’m at the firehouse they’re taking care of the farm and running operations. But, whenever I’m off, I’m making lists, checking things off and making sure the farm works properly.”

According to the NC Pork Councils website, Coombs has served on the North Carolina Pork Board for two years and has been willing to share his story and his farm to help others understand the commitment of North Carolina pig farmers. In 2018, the National Pork Board featured him in a video as part of the Real Pig Farming campaign. He was featured in another video produced by Feed the Dialogue that focused on the sustainability commitment of farmers. In conjunction with Feed the Dialogue NC and the NC Pork Council, Coombs hosted a media tour on his farm to give reporters a firsthand look inside of a barn and next to a lagoon.

In addition to his work at the fire station and with the industry, he is a mason through Hiram Lodge #98 as well as a Sudan Shriner in Clinton. He currently serves on the NC Pork Council nominating committee. He and Jessica have three sons – Jett, Wyatt and Jensen – and they are expecting a daughter this year.

“I enjoy sharing farm life with my boys, in hopes they will want to follow in the family footsteps one day,” Coombs said in a quote to the NC Pork Council.

