Leopard Fun Run gets colorful new element

ROSEBORO — A Lakewood High School tradition is getting a new component added this year — a Color Run.

For five years running now, Lakewood has hosted a 5K, with laps around the campus, and this year so far sign-ups have been slow.

“We do this every year, as like a general fundraiser for the school,” said Lisa Hairr, an organizer.

The Lakewood Leopard Fun Run and 5K will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.

To register for the event ahead of time, visit www.runtheeast.com. The registration cost is $20, and for Lakewood High School students and participants under 18 it is $10.

“This year is our fifth year, so we are doing things a little bit different and adding in color,” said Hairr. “The race will be here, at the school. It’s kind of two laps around the whole perimeter of the school.”

They are working with Run the East as their timing company, which has the blow up archway finish line. Run the East has also worked with other events in the county.

“They do our official timing,” she said. “We do race medals for our overall women’s and men’s race winners. For each age division we give those runners a medal. This year we haven’t had a good turnout, and I am hoping that a lot of people are waiting to the last minute to sign up.”

With that registration, they get a free T-shirt, and they have been going around to the community, and their sponsors are on the back of their shirts.

“We have been doing shout-outs for our sponsors on our social media and on the school’s webpage,” said Hairr. “We appreciate them and their support.”

Typically, they have around 100 folks registered for the event. Last year they had to do kind of a hybrid event, she said, giving in person and virtual options. They are doing something similar this year.

There are also other events that weekend, and she said she feels that may be hindering things, as far registration goes.

Hairr’s love for running is what got this event moving, and she said that she used to run a 5k almost every month. She came to Lakewood and the brought up the idea of starting this event, and then it became her project.

They have a committee with about 10 to 15 other folks involved, she said. They go out and work together finding sponsors, etc..

“It was a success the first year so they said they wanted me to do it the next every year,” she said.

The money collected goes towards supplies and items that they needs, like technology or certain supplies a teacher may need.

