Greeting’s readers! The weather is every which a way these days, but thank God we are all here to enjoy it! We are staying busy here at the center, getting ready for the upcoming Mid-Carolina Senior Games. We will be heading to Pope Airforce Base on April 20th to represent Sampson County. I am a torch bearer this year so y’all come out and show your support by either participating in the games or as supporters for our people in the games. If anybody is interested in being part of the 2022 Mid-Carolina Senior games, give me a call and we will get your information in. March 11th is the deadline for the early bird registration is $10 and $15 after that date. Y’all try to get everything in before early bird deadline draws to a close.

As the days come and go, our gardens continue to grow. April is nutrition month, and our theme is “Bite in a Healthy Lifestyle.” We are looking forward to all the delicious vegetables and fruits that will be starting to pop out soon. Y’all all know how good fresh veggies from the garden are. There’s nothing quite like the homegrown goodness.

Older American’s Day is in May and drawing near. The theme this year is “Age My Way.” We are still discussing the Older American’s Day celebration for this year and will let you know when and where the celebration will happen. Keep an eye on this article for the details as they come in because we are looking forward to the activities this wonderful event offers.

Lately, it seems we’re all spending a bit more time around the house. While isolation or social distancing may be necessary at times, it can also increase the risk of falling into depression, boredom, and deteriorating physical and cognitive health – especially for the elderly and those with age-related challenges. For older adults, it’s important to keep the mind and body engaged every day. Although it may take a bit more creativity, there are plenty of great ways to find happiness, exercise, and a sense of purpose while spending quality time together at home! Before we get started, it’s important to remember these three tips when working with seniors with cognitive or physical challenges:

1. Keep things age appropriate. Activities shouldn’t be too difficult or beyond your loved one’s current level of ability, but they shouldn’t be too easy, either. Childlike activities such as coloring in kids’ activity books can feel insulting.

2. Remember safety. Always monitor your loved one if potentially dangerous tools (scissors, oven, etc.) are being used, or if there is risk for a potential fall.

3. This is about engagement and fun! Achieving a specific result or mastering an activity with perfection does not matter. Avoid correcting your loved one and let them complete activities how they understand them.

Let us all keep our Garland Senior Center Nutrition Site Manager, Miss Carolina Sanchez and her family in our thoughts and prayers as her sister recently went to go be with the Lord. Miss Sanchez works diligently here at the center as our Nutrition Manager, and we want to keep her lifted in our thoughts and prayers during this time of loss. God bless them and keep them safe.

Recently a few of my friends and I had the opportunity to try a new restaurant in Clinton. The food is so delicious, and the staff is so friendly and helpful. Have y’all had the chance to try out the tasty soul food at Woody’s Place yet? If you haven’t then you are missing out on some good tasting vittles. Woody’s Place has down home soul food cookin’ that’s served with a smile. A taste of the south that will melt in your mouth! Located at 1301 Beaman St., Clinton, NC 28328 and their phone number is 910-596-0122.

John 14:27 — Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

John 6:47-48 — “I assure you whoever believes has eternal life. I am the bread of life.”

In closing, let us all LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.