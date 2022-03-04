Hart departs; Elliott in for meantime

CLINTON — An interim city manager was put into place for the City of Clinton on Tuesday, as the search continues for a full-time replacement for City Manager Tom Hart.

“The Clinton City Council is acting on its commitment to a smooth transition between city managers,” said a release this week.

That transition is in motion, as they are working towards recruiting a long term replacement. Hart announced he is leaving to serve as the city manager in Conover.

The City Council appointed Scott Elliott as interim city manager this week. Hart’s last day was Friday, March 4, with Elliott starting on March 1, the day of his appointment.

“Elliott, who recently retired after serving nearly two decades as the Pitt County Manager, is well suited for the post with over 36 years of local government experience,” a City of Clinton release stated. “He provides colleagues with advice and assistance serving as a Senior Advisor with the NC City-County Manager’s Association and has extensive experience managing municipal budgets and construction projects. He is a Credentialed Manager with the International City Management Association and earned a Master of Urban Planning at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.”

With an interim manager in place, the mayor and City Council are now focused on finding Clinton’s next city manager. The city has contracted with the Mid-Carolina Council of Governments to facilitate the task.

“We are honored to have you,” said Mayor Lew Starling.

Mid-Carolina’s Executive Director Justin Hembree briefly explained the recruitment process at their previous meetings.

“The League of Municipalities essentially offers a placement service,” said Hart at the city’s January meeting.

There are numerous responsibilities that are coming to play in the next few months, such as creating and formulating the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

“We have a long and good relationship with the League,” said Mayor Lew Starling.

In January, Embry lead with the fact that the COG has been working on rebuilding over the last few years.

“One of the areas that we are rolling out, that a lot of other regional councils across the state do, is assisting elected boards in the recruitment and selection process for managers.”

“We are prepared and would like to offer our services up,” said Hembree.

A scope of the selection process has been provided, with Hembree giving regular updates at the City Council meetings.

Hart ‘s tenure began on Dec. 29, 2017, coming from his position as town manager for Boiling Springs, where he was for five years. Prior to that he was the assistant town manager of Dodson.

During his time in Clinton, Hart has completed numerous major projects, from GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure, handling crisis like Hurricane Florence, and adding additional housing to District 5.

Hart earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science at Appalachian State in 2008 and a Master of Public Administration Degree in 2010. Before Hart accepted the position, interim city managers were handling the city’s affairs.

