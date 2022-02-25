CLINTON — Following the conclusion of the recent Board of Education meeting it was announced that Clinton City Schools have now gone mask optional.

The change to mask optional comes in response to changes in The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12) Interim Guidance. It was updated on Feb. 10, and the changes are effective as of Feb. 21, to align to the CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.

“I would like to uplift one major change in the North Carolina Strong Schools Public Health Toolkit,” Human Resources, Shelia Peterson said. That item is the individual contact tracing and exclusion from school of asymptomatic people after identified exposure is no longer recommended statewide in K12 schools.”

“Therefore what this means is that asymptomatic close contacts are no longer required to quarantine so they can come to school” she added.

“Now that we’re mask optional, except for certain circumstances like the buses, basically if you don’t have it or you don’t have symptoms; the days of contact tracing, quarantining, teachers being stressed out to the max and the nurses run ragged, knock on wood, is over, correct,” Board member Clark Hayes asked.

“Let me rephrase that, I didn’t mean all of their stress would go away,” Hayes chuckled. “In relation to COVID, in terms of the quarantine and contact tracing piece, we can say goodbye.”

“They won’t have the stress of calling different schools and saying because you were close contact or someone in your household has COVID or COVID related symptoms you have to go home,” Peterson replied. “Yes sir, because that’s a massive amount of work.”

“It certainly is and as the late Stuart Scott would say, ‘you ain’t gotta leave but you gotta get the heck outta here,’” Hayes remarked.

Board member Carol Worley inquired about what these changes meant for symptomatic individuals.

“You read about asymptomatic, but what about symptomatic students,” Worley asked.

They will have to isolate five days unless they receive a negative PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test,” Peterson said. “The Health Department is offering testing at the civic center and it’s the results are coming back same day. I think that is a true indication of where were evolving with COVID so we can have people back to work and kids back to school in a timely manner.“

A further update to The StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit is anticipated for March 7 and has already been shared with school officials and local Boards of Education.

“As we emerge from the latest surge, the COVID-19 landscape looks different today than it did two years ago or even two months ago. NCDHHS( North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services) has continued to adapt its response to the pandemic based on the emerging science and evidence to best protect North Carolinians. We are learning more about the virus and now have a wider array of effective tools to reduce risk to people.”

• Vaccines and boosters are widely available and help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

• Treatment is available for those at higher risk of severe disease.

• Trends are decreasing, lowering the risk of infection, and improving hospital capacity.

“We will update our guidance on March 7th to focus on the most effective tools to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and to protect those at highest risk of severe illness.”

Within this new guidance for schools will also be the following statement, “Consider moving to voluntary masking, at the discretion of local authorities, as universal masking is a less important tool in lower risk settings like schools.”

Following the guidance change to mask optional, Clinton City Schools laid out the details for their masking rules in an issued statement.

“Throughout the pandemic, Clinton City Schools (CCS) has continued to rely, depend and follow the guidance of NCDHHS and our state leaders. Due to this forthcoming guidance, Clinton City Schools will now transition to a mask optional district beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23; this is effective for all schools.”

Sampson County Schools previously made the same move.

Regardless of mask policies, individuals MUST wear masks in the following situations:

• When riding buses (traditional or athletic), vans, and other group school transportation per federal law

• Symptomatic individuals waiting to leave school

• School staff working in the isolation room

• COVID positive individuals allowed to return on Day 6 (no fever & symptoms improving), a well-fitting mask must be worn at all times on days 6-10. It is the positive individual’s responsibility to wear the face mask consistently and correctly through day 10.

There are other times the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit emphasizes, but does not require mask wearing:

• People who have been exposed should consider wearing a well-fitting mask for 10 days after the last known exposure

“CCS will continue to promote strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a well-fitting mask, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, encouraging individuals to monitor for symptoms of COVID daily, staying home when sick, proper handwashing and cleaning our schools,” the CCS statement read. “Individuals are encouraged to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster when eligible to do so.”

