School boasts top 5 in state in 19 competitions

HARRELLS — In recent years, Harrells Christian Academy’s Junior Beta Club has been known as an in-person powerhouse at both state and national levels, earning accolades in performing arts, visual arts, and academic competitions.

After attending the State Convention in February 2020, HCA paused their annual trip to Greensboro due to COVID-19. This year, the Jr. Beta Club is thankful they have been able to return to the State Convention, though their style of participation has evolved to a hybrid format, with most academic competitions taking place online prior to the face-to-face convention.

Some teams, such as Quiz Bowl, Performing Arts Duo, Apparel Design, competed traditionally onsite at the North Carolina Junior Beta Convention in Greensboro, NC from Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2022.

The HCA Jr. Betas participating in the State Convention this year placed in the top 5 in the state of NC in 19 different competitions. They received first place in 5 of those areas.

“I am so proud of our students. They worked hard and were very successful even though we were not able to attend the convention in person and compete in all events,” says HCA Jr. Beta sponsor Lori Boone.

In addition to earning a plaque and/or ribbon as a congratulation for their success, some of the Jr. Betas are eligible to compete at the National Beta Convention in Nashville, TN this summer.

The full list of the 2022 HCA Jr. Beta Club winners includes:

• Black & White Photography (3rd Place): Brenlee Thornton

• Book Battle Elementary (2nd Place): Hayes Griffin, Lilly Kate Rogers, and Anna Williams

• Color Photography (2nd Place): Fisher Blanton

• Drawing Elementary (4th Place): Sarah-John Jackson

• Fiber Arts Junior (1st Place): Windsor Farrior

• Language Arts, 5th Grade (5th Place): Fisher Blanton

• Language Arts, 7th Grade (1st Place): Kailey Pope

• Marketing & Communications Elementary (3rd Place): Brenlee Thornton, Kayleigh Bowen, Ava Matthews, Breelyn Peed

• Math, 4th Grade (1st Place): Hayes Clifton

• Math, 5th Grade (4th Place): Avery Hall

• Mixed-Media Elementary (2nd Place): Nash Register

• Painting Elementary (4th Place): Savannah Kate Stevens

• Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio Elementary (2nd Place): Brenlee Thornton and Kayleigh Bowen

• Quiz Bowl Elementary Oral (2nd Place): Fisher Blanton, Hayes Griffin, Scarlett Rose Robinson, Henry Stevens

• Quiz Bowl Elementary Written (5th Place): Fisher Blanton, Hayes Griffin, Scarlett Rose Robinson, Henry Stevens

• Science, 4th Grade (1st Place): Sarah-John Jackson

• Social Studies, 4th Grade (1st Place): Henry Stevens

• Social Studies, 5th Grade (5th Place): Landon Pusey

• Woodworking Elementary (4th Place): Hayes Clifton

A valuable stepping stone in preparation for high school Beta, HCA’s Jr. Beta allows students the opportunity to serve their school and local communities, often in collaboration with the Senior Beta Club. Members of HCA’s Jr. Beta Club are learning how to apply the Beta Club motto, Let Us Lead by Serving Others, to all aspects of life. Students focus on academic achievement, character, service and leadership skills.

The National Beta Club continues to be the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America, and, for more than 80 years, it has helped to shape students into becoming the leaders of tomorrow.

“I’m so proud of the Betas who participated in this year’s State Convention competitions-online and in-person- and I hope we can all return to attending in person next year,” added Beth Griffin, HCA Assistant Head of School. “We are super proud of the HCA Junior Beta Club and their accomplishments both at the convention and in their schools and communities.”