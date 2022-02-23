Event raises funds for local school programs

Key Club members from local high schools help with the distribution of breakfast meals.

Drive-thru service allows vehicles line up to get pancake and sausage meals.

Inside the cafeteria at Clinton High School, Kiwanis members fill plates with food. Pictured, from left, is Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson, Clinton Kiwanis President Anne Wicke, Becky Spell Vann of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry, and Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent of Sampson County Schools.

CLINTON — Pancakes and sausage are coming back for the weekend as Clinton’s Kiwanis Club is hosting their supper and breakfast at Clinton High School.

Plates are $6, and will be sold both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Feb. 25, plates are available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 26, they are ready for in the morning at 6:30 to 9:30 a.m..

“We are excited to partner with our community through the annual Pancake and Sausage Feast,” said Kiwanis member Dr. Wendy Cabral. “It’s a time of good food and great fellowship!”

The opportunity to eat in is there along with picking up plates through the drive thru.

“Proceeds from the event help us make a positive impact on the lives of children in Sampson County all year long, so please join us,” said Cabral.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards programs such as Terrific Kids, which promotes character development, self-esteem and perseverance. Each year, bikes are distributed to one student from each elementary school in the county.

“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.

Previously, the event was held in the cafeteria at Sunset Avenue School, but is now at Clinton High School.

“Even with all that rain Friday night, we sold 550 plates,” Anne Wicke said last year. “I thought it was fantastic, awesome, and amazing.”

It was estimated that around 1,250 plates were sold during the two days, despite yucky weather and the change of venue.

“We were so grateful,” Wicke said. “We were down on our ticket sales because people just aren’t getting out. We have been hit with the Corona ourselves, amongst our membership, even though we’ve been super careful with that. We didn’t know how good or bad it was going to be going into it.”

Sampson County Key Club members from the high schools were helping as well.

The Key Club is an international, student-led organization and affiliated with the Kiwanis Club. The group’s mission is to provide members with opportunities to provide service, build character and to develop leadership.

“We couldn’t have done the outdoor delivery without them,” Wicke said. “They were the ones taking it back and forth to cars. The kids helped with the packing and assembling of the plates and everything. They were an enormous help.”

Founded in 1915, Kiwanis has chapters throughout the world and provides assistance in many ways. Members are involved in service efforts and raise millions of dollars each year for communities, families and projects. Some of them include The Eliminate Project to save millions of mothers and babies from maternal/neonatal tetanus. Another is the Worldwide Service Project to stop iodine deficiency disorders.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.