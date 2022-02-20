Dance ensemble returns to Sampson

The crowd spreads their arms wide during one of the group dance segments.

The African American Dance Ensemble strike a pose after finishing one their dance numbers. They were at Sampson Community College for a show in honor of Black History Month.

In the spirit of Black History Month, the African American Dance Ensemble made a return trip to entertain Sampson County.

Members from the AADE were at the Warren Building at Sampson Community College, where they entertained a full house. The event was full of energy as AADE members spoke classic African phrases, performed traditional dances and played traditional music from an abundance of places across Africa.

They also got the audience heavily involved as a room of people were continually shouting out African phrases AADE taught them. If speaking African dialogue wasn’t enough, they even had the crowd grooving with them for one giant dance number.

While it was mostly a fun-filled performance Assistant Artist Director, “Baba” McDaniel Roberts shared an inspiring story in between segments about the hardship he’s faced as artist during COVID and to encourage those listening to never give up.

“COVID scared me, not so much for my health, but for my well-being,” he said. “I am a professional full-time artist and this is my livelihood and what I live off of. When this happened, I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

“I ended up being one of the few that went to a bunch of conferences and was one of the genuine pigs that start dancing on zoom,” Roberts continued. “I had to do something because I had bills due.”

“I said all that to say this, though: Life goes on and, no matter what, we run into and no matter what doors we run into, just remember it’s your faith that’ll keep you going.”

Shortly afterwards the show was supposed to end, but the audience was so pumped up they called them back for an encore. The AADE didn’t disappoint and got the crowd together for one last group dance number.

When the show finally concluded, Roberts stopped a moment to share his thoughts on the performance and bringing a bit of African culture to Sampson during Black History Month.

“It’s a pleasure and an awesome gesture for the African American Dance Ensemble to be amongst Sampson Community College and Sampson County sharing our culture,” Roberts said. “Sharing the music, the dance and entertaining our communities on what was lost years ago is what it’s all about.”

“Sometimes people like to rekindle the culture during Black History Month, but we at the African American Dance Ensemble share it throughout all the year and every day of the year. So, it’s always a pleasure to be amongst beautiful people and all types of people sharing the culture.”

This also wasn’t his first trip to Sampson County noting that returning here was like coming home.

“I’ve been here numerous times and so coming back to Sampson County is like returning home for me, so it’s always welcoming to be here,” he said.

The African American Dance Ensemble was founded in Durham in 1984 by Raleigh native Chuck Davis who was seeking to preserve and promote traditional African and American dance and music while entertaining and educating its audiences. He was a pioneer in the African heritage movement and internationally acclaimed as a dancer and choreographer.

Davis was the artistic director of the New York City-based Chuck Davis Dance Company when he received an invitation from Charles Reinhardt, director of the American Dance Festival, to return to North Carolina in 1980 to be on the ADF faculty and to lead its Community Outreach Program. Davis brought along his New York dancers and decided to stay.

Within four years, the AADE, by then made up largely of dancers trained in North Carolina, had emerged to become a mainstay of the state’s dance community.

