Masks were also donated to Magnolia Assisted Living. From left: Helen Faison, Jill Eaton, Marion Chavious and Vada Williams

CLINTON — A recent donation of masks has been made to three different locations, thanks to the hard work of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 319.

The masks were divided up and shared at Magnolia Assisted Living, St. Paul Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton, and a local school.

Helen Faison, with American Legion Auxiliary Unit 319, said that they took the masks and dropped them off last week. Faison said that prior to taking the masks the group had worked on bagging them up in groups of five so that folks could have a few.

The masks were received by Jill Eaton at Magnolia Assisted Living and by one of the church trustees, Benjamin Copeland.

“We knew that it has been hard for people to go get get those KN95s,” she said.

Faison said that she had been going around to the major drug stores looking for masks, and everywhere she went they were would.

Good quality, medical grade masks, are something that can be hard to come by right now. She heard through a family member that masks could be requested by non-profits or medical facilities.

“So I decided to do it,” she said.

Prior to this she had talked with some others and they had asked for Faison to keep an eye out for more masks.

They came in big boxes and they packaged them up and dropped them off.

Faison said that she had a neighbor across the street that teaches 5th graders, and that they could use the masks too. Often kids come to class and their masks are dirty, torn, flimsy fabric, or not in the best shape, or missing altogether. The masks are more for a larger adult sized face, but they should work for older kids, and Faison gave her classroom 30.

“We just decided that was a good thing and a part of our community service.”

They received 50 masks at Magnolia, and Faison said that they were highly appreciative.

Right now with the pandemic they have been hard pressed to find things that they can do as their community service projects, especially in light of the current restrictions.

Other activities they do include putting flags on graves of Veterans and more.

