Hobbton Middle topples Union in play-in

Wildcats to travel to top-seed Roseboro-Salemburg

By David Johnson Sports Writer
Hobbton R. Thompson goes up for two if his 18 points in Hobbton’s win over Union.

In a tournament play-in game the No. 4-seed Hobbton Middle Wildcats faced the No. 5 Union Middle Spartans Thursday afternoon. They faced a completely different Union team from their meeting last week. The Wildcats got a 38-28 win; however, the score was not completely indicative of how close the game was.

The Wildcats had a one-point advantage after the first quarter at 8-7 after jumping out to a 6-0 lead early on. In the waning seconds of the second quarter, Union got the lead for a bit; but, the Wildcats came storming back for an 18-16 advantage at the break.

In the second half, the Spartans were very much in the game even with the eight-point Wildcat advantage at 28-20, after the third quarter. Midway the final quarter, the Spartans had cut the Wildcat lead to four points at times. With about two minutes left, it was a four-point Wildcat game. They held on and pushed the score to a 10-point advantage by the end of play.

The Spartans’ season ended with no wins. The Wildcat boys travel No. 1 Roseboro Salemburg for the semifinals on Monday.

In other games, Midway girls will be playing at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle will be at Union Middle. Midway’s boys will be at Sampson Middle.