‘Masterpiece’ in fundraising

Grace Ho Yang of Ho Yang Fine Art located at 121 Vance St. was the spotlight artist for the event. Contributed The third Mystery Masterpieces fundraiser was a success, raising thousands to go towards beautification and art projects in downtown Clinton. Contributed

CLINTON — The third Mystery Masterpieces fundraiser was a success, raising thousands to go towards beautification and art projects in downtown Clinton.

The fundraising event was held at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton on Thursday and is in partnership with Clinton Main Street Program Design Committee and the Clinton Development Corporation.

“After two previous Mystery Masterpieces fundraising events held in January 2017 and January 2019, this event had been originally set for January 2021, but like many other events was postponed to January 2022 due to the pandemic,” said Mary Rose, Clinton Planning Director/Clinton Main Street Manager in a release.

“Mystery Masterpieces is an art lottery where each ticket holder is able to draw a number and leave with their very own original piece of six inch by six inch art. The Design Committee has worked diligently to accumulate 100 pieces of art for each of the three events which have been held.”

Rose said that “each time the event has been held the committee has raised between $3,000 to $4,000”.

“We were pleased to raise a little over $3,000 from the event this year and will be excited to use these funds to take on additional public art and beautification projects in Downtown Clinton,” said Beth Stewart, President, Clinton Development Corporation/Clinton Design Committee.

Grace Ho Yang of Ho Yang Fine Art located at 121 Vance St. was the spotlight artist for the event.

“In addition to exhibiting several pieces of art from her gallery, Grace also contributed four mini mystery masterpieces and a 10 inch by 10 inch blank canvas which was raffled the evening of the event and won by Chasity Herring,” said Rose.

“Grace will work with Mrs. Herring to create an original piece of art to reflect the vision of both, artist and patron. As a mixed media artist, Grace’s work illustrates her deep appreciation for nature by incorporating elements such as dried flowers, plant life, pigments, and paper with graphite chalks, inks, glass beads…all, using acrylics as her primary paint source.”

Co-chairs this year were Wendy Carr and Shawn Purdie, who are both Design Committee members.

“The committee appreciates the contributions of all artists who contributed mini masterpieces to the event,” said Carr.

“We have noticed each time we hold an event the art keeps getting better. This year we had over 50 artists who donated their original works to the event, with most contributing two pieces each.”

“The evening was enjoyed by those who attended, with several attendees desiring to barter for additional art and requesting the contact info of artists who participated so as to hopefully obtain more art,” said Purdie.

“We also appreciate the contributions of our sponsors, attending were Manny Magnani and Pierina Bianchini of Sunrise Wines and Samantha and Alfredo Dipinto of Alfredo’s, whose support and generosity made for a successful event,” said Carr.

“We hope events such as this and our other Downtown events are enjoyed by our citizens and visitors to Downtown Clinton,” said Rose.

“All of our Clinton Main Street Program committee members and volunteers seem to gain more passion and fulfillment from each project accomplished Downtown and are inspired to accomplish more which is something for which we are truly thankful.”

For more information on Yang, including her biographical information, visit her website at www.hoyangfineart.com.

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.