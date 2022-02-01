Honoring faithful dedication

Mayor Lew Starling, left, presented to Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama the 23rd Key to the City that has been presented since he has been Mayor, as Sister Theresine Gildea looks on. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sister Theresine Gildea, right, and Sister Constance Gilder celebrated jointly over 125 years of service in the religious profession, and both were recognized by the Women Religious of the Diocese of Raleigh. Mayor Lew Starling presented them with certificates as “Honorary Mayors”. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sisters were in place for support of the two recognized Saturday. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent Sisters came together for the Jubilee Celebration. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent A special Mass was held on Saturday in the honor of their Consecrated Lives. Emily M. Williams | Sampson Independent

CLINTON — A special mass was shared at Immaculate Conception Church in recognition of the Consecrated Life of two women and a special recognition took place to honor a man for a legacy of service.

Sister Theresine Gildea and Sister Constance Gilder celebrated jointly over 125 years of service in the religious profession, and both were recognized by the Women Religious of the Diocese of Raleigh.

Gildea has served for 65 years, 21 of which have been in Clinton, living within walking distance of the church.

Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama came to share in the special moment and preside over the bilingual mass that began at 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow.

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling expressed his gratitude at being invited to share in the occasion.

“It’s a wonderful, wonderful day to be here,” he said.

Starling said that he had been to 13 churches to ask people to get the vaccine, and that he had taken a translator with him. He said that afterwards he asked the translator what he thought.

“The translator said “It was very difficult to follow you, because you don’t do English very well,’” said Starling, drawing a laugh.

Starling said that he was jealous of Zarama’s ability to give a bilingual Mass.

Both Gildea and Gilder were presented with certificates slating them as “Honorary Mayor” for the City of Clinton.

“I don’t know what that does,” he said, “but I can tell you I don’t get speeding tickets.”

Starling made a second presentation recognizing Zarama.

“In Clinton, we have had three mayors and three clerks in 50 years,” said Starling. “The clerk before me, sat with me the day that I go in, and I was going through the drawers, seeing what was in each drawer.”

“And I pointed to that drawer,” said Starling. “She said, ‘Mr. Mayor, don’t go in that drawer often. I urge you not to go in that drawer often.’”

He said he asked her why, and her response was to explain that it was the “Key to the City” drawer, and that she urged him to be very sparing when going into that drawer.

“I took her advice.”

Starling presented to Zarama the 23rd Key to the City that has been presented since he has been Mayor.

“It is still a big celebration of thanksgiving for the religious life in the church and the Jubilee of these two wonderful sisters,” said Zarama.

“I think it is a wonderful example of service. We don’t see it too much — not anymore.”

“It’s a big celebration and a joyful celebration and it is nice to be places like this and see how rich we are as a church. It is very diverse and each one with a great gift. I am so blessed to be here.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.