Sampson cases skyrocket

Sampson COVID cases skyrocket From Dec. 1-8, there were 158 cases (49 from ages 0-19) From Dec. 9-16, there were 147 cases (55 from ages 0-19) From Dec. 17-24, there were 141 cases (26 from ages 0-19) From Dec. 25-Jan. 1, there were 467 cases (64 from ages 0-19) From Jan. 2-9, there were 1,249 cases (294 from ages 0-19) From Jan. 10-17, there were 1,813 cases (735 from ages 0-19, or 41% of total cases) * Source: Sampson County Health Department

COVID cases in Sampson County have risen drastically in recent weeks, with 3,915 cases reported in a two-week period ending Jan. 20, as the weekly case rate has jumped significantly over the past month, in line with the trend being seen across the state.

According to numbers provided by the Sampson County Health Department, from Jan. 10-17, there were 1,813 cases in Sampson, 735 of those from ages 0-19, or 41% of the total cases.

Health officials showed that children have made up a growing number of the cases.

From Dec. 1-8, there were 158 cases (49 from ages 0-19); from Dec. 9-16, there were 147 cases (55 from ages 0-19); and from Dec. 17-24, there were 141 cases (26 from ages 0-19).

The next week, from Dec. 25-Jan. 1, there were 467 cases (64 from ages 0-19) and from Jan. 2-9, there were 1,249 cases (294 from ages 0-19).

In Sampson, approximately 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. As of last week, there are 8% of children between the ages of 5-11, or 492, who have had at least one dose and 33% of children between the ages of 12-17, or 1,792, who have had at least one dose.

In the two-week period ending Jan. 20, there were 3,915 cases reported, Sampson County Health Director Wanda Robinson stated.

On Jan. 13, that two-week case number was 2,279. On Jan. 6, that two-week case number was 872

As of Jan. 20, there was a 37.7% positivity rate, which is a jump from the 29% positivity rate on Jan. 13 and the 17% rate on Jan. 6.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the two-week case rate for Sampson County stood at 4,489 per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday. That number has increased substantially since the 3,852 per 100,000 residents case rate one week prior. By comparison, the number stood at 1,979 per 100,000 residents on Jan. 10, 707 per 100,000 at the beginning of January and at 230 cases per 100,000 in early December.

To date, there have been 147 total deaths said to be virus related in Sampson since the pandemic began, according to county officials. NCDHHS has that number at 146. While cases are spiking, deaths have plateaued after a local spike in October and November, the numbers show.

Earlier this month, the Sampson County Health Department announced modifications to its testing availability, along with associated dates when it will offer Rapid and PCR COVID-19 Testing (while supplies last). That has included Tuesday testing at the Sampson County Agri-Expo Center and Thursday testing at the Sampson County Health Department throughout January, which wraps with the last such January testing date on Thursday.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, testing will take place at Sampson County Health Department, 360 County Complex Road, Clinton, from 8-10 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Use the first main entrance off Rowan Road to go around County Complex Road toward the CashPoints ATM. Use the loop driveway in front of Building E.

There is no appointment necessary. Drive-thru testing only. County officials are asking citizens to stay in their vehicles and do not come inside the building.

Those coming to get tested will need to bring all Medicaid, Medicare and Insurance cards. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19, or are having symptoms, are urged to get tested. Those experiencing symptoms should call their health care provider or the Health Department on the COVID Line at 910-490-1056.

Statewide, 13,017 newly reported COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, a number that has dipped from daily numbers that hovered around 17,000 and 18,000 last week. Daily cases stood at just 3,720 to begin the month of December 2021.

The daily percent positive stood at 36.4% as of Tuesday. It was a fraction of that a month ago.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations, as of Tuesday, tallied a record 5,055, up significantly from the 4,689 reported last week, which was also the record at the time. By comparison, there were 1,202 at the beginning of December and 2,258 on Dec. 30, according to the NCDHHS.

There have been 20,335 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Carolina to date, the agency has reported.

According to the NCDHHS, 74% of the adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 70% of the adult population has been vaccinated with two doses, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

In Sampson, 54% of the total population (34,608 people) — adult and children — has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 50% (31,711) has been vaccinated with two doses, or one dose of J&J. Additionally, there have been 12,140 people vaccinated with one booster/additional dose.

The highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sending record numbers of people to North Carolina hospitals, straining hospital capacity. As hospitals continue to take steps to protect their ability to provide patient care in the face of nationwide COVID-19 related staffing shortages, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and North Carolina Emergency Management are requesting federal support for the Charlotte region to help alleviate capacity constraints.

“We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need.”

The state is acting in partnership with Atrium Health, North Carolina’s largest health provider, with a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for staffing support. Atrium Health reports it has employed numerous strategies to stretch its capacity, including redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers; limiting non-urgent procedures; closing specialty centers; and using additional state-provided flexibilities, as outlined in a letter NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley sent to hospitals last week. Despite these actions, the health system is currently above 95% capacity.

“The vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Secretary Kinsley said. “While we will continue to pull every lever we can to safeguard hospital care, each North Carolinian can do their part by staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing a well-fitting mask when around other people as we weather this surge.”

North Carolina has set daily records of hospitalizations throughout January.

Overall, hospitalizations increased 23% for the week ending Jan. 17, as compared to the week prior. Because hospitalizations lag behind increases in cases, this number may increase further. The governor has previously issued executive orders waiving regulations and giving hospitals and health care providers additional capacity and flexibility to treat COVID-19 patients.

Vaccines and boosters continue to provide the strongest protection against COVID-19 serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Unvaccinated individuals make up 72% of hospitalizations and 83% of COVID-19-related ICU admissions statewide. Everyone age 5 and older should get a COVID-19 vaccine, and everyone 12 and older should get a booster as soon as they are eligible. Go to MySpot.nc.gov to find a vaccine location.

In addition, with North Carolina in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention red zone of high community transmission, everyone should wear a mask when in public, indoor settings. For the best protection, wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask with multiple layers: a surgical or procedure mask, a KN95 or an N95.

NCDHHS is in close contact with hospitals across the state and our federal partners and will continue assessing needs as they arise. People should not visit a hospital emergency department solely for a COVID-19 test. Hundreds of community-based events, testing locations and home kit options are listed at ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.

Earlier this month FEMA provided the state with 25 ambulances. They have been deployed to 11 counties and are currently scheduled to remain in North Carolina until Feb. 3.