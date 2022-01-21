Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 14 — Randy Scott Davis, 58, of 180 Pear Lane, Godwin, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 26.

• Jan. 14 — James Jeffery Garner, 39, of 127 Crooked Pine Lane, Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 21.

• Jan. 16 — Billie Jo Hall, 39, of 103 Salem Circle, Salemburg, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $750; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 17 — Shelby Renee Greene, 37, of 6630 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date not listed.

• Jan. 17 — Raymond Lindell Pope, 38, of 1299 Pope Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 15.

• Jan. 18 — Charmaine Denise Smith, 46, of 1851 Big Piney Green Road, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 18 — Monqual Rashad Kenon, 32, of 809 Aycock St., Goldsboro, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and injury to real property. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 18 — Maximiliano Cruz, 36, of 821 Ricefield Branch Road, Leland, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 18 — Bradley Clark Hefner, 27, of 143 Lees Chapel Church Road, Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrant with attempted larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is March 15.

• Jan. 19 — Luis Fernando Irias Colman, 20, of 96 Woodcrest Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 17.

• Jan. 19 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 60, of 804 College St., Apt. 207, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $500; court date is March 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.