Snow, sleet slated for Sampson

Crews from the N.C. Department of Transportation in Sampson County were hard at work loading these salt spreaders last week, an ongoing activity as weather was expected to worsen this week.

SAMPSON COUNTY — As the weekend approaches so does the incoming bad weather, which is set to bring snow and sleet. As it stands, a winter storm warning for Sampson County went into effect Thursday at 7 p.m. and will extend until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy mixed precipitation is expected with total snow and sleet accumulations upwards of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. Temperatures between Thursday night and Saturday morning are expected to have highs of only 35 degrees with lows of 14 degrees. Precipitation is at 70% for both Friday and Saturday which will bring showers and snow with brief sleet before returning to partly cloudy sky’s on Saturday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency on Wednesday, the second one in as many weeks, in advance of another forecast of winter weather that will cover the snow and sleet that fell last week.

While the most significant precipitation fell on central and western counties, the governor’s office cites forecasts that call for several inches of snow from the Research Triangle area and to the northeast toward the coast. Up to a half-inch of ice is expected in southeastern counties, raising the possibility of power outages due to accumulation on power lines.

In a news release, Cooper said the state of emergency will waive some transportation regulations to allow for quicker storm preparation and response and power restoration. Providing a separate emergency declaration, documentation and expense tracking are important when seeking federal reimbursement for two different storm events, the governor’s office said.

With the weather shaping up to be much worse this go-round than last weekend, the NC Department of Transportation has steadily prepped for it. Sampson’s DOT maintenance engineer Keith Jackson highlighted their plans to combat the winter storm.

“We began our brine operations Wednesday morning and we completed brine operations at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning,” he said. “Our staff have now taken most the brine equipment off and have put on the spreaders and plows in preparation for Thursday night and Friday.”

“We have contacted our external and private property contractors — they’ll be on standby,” Jackson continued. “There will be cut and shove crews and also motor graders from varies contractors here in the county. They’ll use motor graders to assist us in the effort to remove the snow and ice from the roads.”

Jackson also said that they’ve established their plan for running all day shifts with multiple departments to keep get the roads clear.

“We have a game plan together for having a night and day crew,” Jackson said. “It’s a partnership between railway maintenance, which is my office, bridge maintenance, roadside, environmental and the district office. They’ll also be helping us with scouting, inspections and documentations for cut and shove crews and other areas to make sure everything’s done right.”

“So we’re prepared, we’ve got a game plan for day/night shifts and we’ll be running 24 hours on 12-hour shifts until the snow’s off the road,” he added.

Closures

The bad weather meant closures for local schools. That being the case, both Clinton City and Sampson County school systems opted to close up and shift Friday to remote-learning days.

CCS Superintendent Wesley Johnson issued this statement to all CCS employees, parents and guardians Wednesday night detailing their protocol for handling Friday’s bad weather.

“All weather forecasts I have reviewed point to Friday being an extremely messy day with possible accumulation of wintry participation and temperatures well below freezing,” he said. “To allow students, parents and staff to make plans and preparations, I have decided to get the following information out to you early.”

“Friday, Jan. 21, will be a remote learning inclement weather day as allowed under Session Law 2021-130,” he continued. “Students will have packets of information and/or digital learning assignments that will need to be completed from the comforts of their own homes. Faculty and staff of Clinton City Schools should plan to stay home on Friday, Jan. 21.

“Students and parents will receive additional information from their schools and teachers,” Johnson added. “Again, Friday will be a remote learning inclement weather day and no students or staff should report to school. Please stay safe and stay off the roads if possible.”

On Thursday, county government officials announced that, given the anticipated inclement weather, Sampson County offices were to be closed on Friday. It was anticipated that normal operating hours would resume on Monday.

Valerie Newton with Sampson County Schools called Wednesday to let parents know that they will be remote Friday, and also that Thursday afternoon activities have been cancelled.

Due to the threat of inclement weather and possible poor road conditions throughout Sampson County, Clinton Urgent Care was operating on modified hours for Friday, Jan. 21, from 12-8 p.m.

Additionally, the following SampsonRMC locations were expected to be closed on Friday, Jan. 21:

• Carolina Pain Center

• Howerton Family Medicine

• Outpatient Diagnostics Center

• Outpatient Rehabilitation Center

• Sampson Medical Group of Clinton

• Sampson Medical Group of Newton Grove

• Sampson Professional Services, Dr. Albert Verrilli

• Sampson Surgical Services

• Sampson Women’s Center

For updates on additional closings or delays, visit https://www.sampsonrmc.org/patients-visitors/inclement-weather