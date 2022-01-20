Donald Ray Stokes, Sr.

Rev. Donald Ray Stokes, Sr., 66 of 5197 Waycross Road, Magnolia, NC (Waycross Community) transitioned on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at the family home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center (Heritage Hall) with the Rev. James H. Faison, III officiating. Burial in the Stokes Family Cemetery, Waycross Community.

Viewing at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center (Mask are required), 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.