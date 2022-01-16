Opportunity for community

David Pait of RealWord Outdoors will be kicking off the ‘I Will Stand’ rally Friday night. Contributed Warren Hill started meeting and praying to work on this project. Contributed Prayer events have been held all over the surrounding area for this event. Contributed Prayer events have been held all over the surrounding area for this event. Contributed

CLINTON — An opportunity to gather and come together is being brought before the public Friday, as a ministry is working to share the Gospel and create a revival of life into the community.

The “I Will Stand” Rally will be starting at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21, at the Sampson Expo Center, said David Pait of RealWord Outdoors. Pait will be kicking off the event that organizers are hoping will pull a community to torn apart by COVID and other societal strains.

“These rallies started a few months back,” said Pait.

Pait and Warren Hill started meeting and praying to look at working together. Hill is a Pastor in Bladen County.

“We both kind of felt that we were supposed to do something, working together, for the Lord. We just really didn’t know what it was.”

From there they have been going all over the state, traveling to churches in the area to meet with folks, have these rallies, pray, and come together as one family.

“From praying and meeting the “I Will Stand’ movement was birthed,” said Pait. “That’s what God placed in our heart and spirit to do.”

This is based off of Ephesians 6:13, which says “Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand.” in the NIV translation.

“The first rally we held was in Fairmont, in an outdoor wedding venue,” he said.

“The biggest challenge is exactly why this is needed — it’s unity.”

He said that churches are divided, divided by denomination, and this is a push towards getting other churches and pastors to participate.

Right now they have had between 12 to 15 respond from Sampson County, and he hopes that they can have more participation.

“That’s the challenge, we are asking churches to come together and stand, and put aside our differences,” he said.

He said there’s one thing that all Christians can agree on — that they can come together at the cross.

“If we can’t agree with that, then there’s a huge issue, a great issue,” he said. “To be a child of God you must be born again.”

Everyone is welcome at the event, there’s free admission, and no money has been asked for in the process. RealWord Outdoors has been the sponsor.

“That’s what we are standing on, that’s our uniting ground, the cross,” he said. “At the birth of the church they were all at one accord it says in the book of Acts the spirit came.”

“If we want to see the spirit move mightily, in Sampson County, or anywhere, we are going to have to come together in one accord. To put aside our differences and put Jesus first.”

“It’s not just for church members. If you want to come, you come.”

