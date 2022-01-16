Barrier to lead Sampson YMCA

Barrier Courtesy Photo Members of the YMCA staff during their initial scouting visit to The Sampson Regional’s Health + Wellness Center. They recently announced that they hired Jared Barrier from Sampson Regional Medical Center to head operations there as they work towards reopening. File Photo

CLINTON — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is expanding its leadership team to operate the Sampson County YMCA, which will be opening soon.

In December 2021, Jared Barrier accepted the position as the executive director for the Sampson County YMCA. Barrier came to the YMCA from Sampson Regional Medical Center with a background in health and wellness leadership. He previously managed the Sampson County Center for Health and Wellness when it was operated by the hospital and is looking forward to reopening its doors again.

“I am excited to now be a member of the YMCA team,” Barrier said. “Our focus is for the community to benefit greatly from having a Y facility and programming available locally. We are looking forward to reopening the facility and working to meet the needs of Sampson County’s citizens.”

The YMCA is now looking to fill two additional full-time positions including aquatics manager and wellness & membership engagement director to help manage the Sampson County YMCA. Both of these positions will report to the executive director and serve as leadership positions at the branch. Essential functions include organizing and implementing programs, hiring and managing staff, maintaining budget and other duties as assigned.

Barrier points out that, “These two positions will be integral to the operations of the Sampson County Y. This is a great opportunity for applicants to build upon their previous experience and grow professionally through program development and supervision, management and community engagement. Both positions will work closely with leadership and other Y staff to ensure we meet our goals and accomplish the YMCA’s mission.”

The YMCA is the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community. Working locally, the Y focuses on empowering young people, improving health and well-being and inspiring action across communities.

“Working at the Y is meaningful work,” explains Meghan Merritt, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Southeastern NC. “Our team has the opportunity to make a difference in many people’s lives, whether its mentoring young children or connecting people with a program or sport that engages them with others or improves their overall health.”

“Renovations are currently underway, and we’re pleased to share that we’ve hired our Executive Director for the Sampson County YMCA, Jared Barrier,” Sarah Gibbs, Financial Development and Marketing YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina, said. “While construction is taking place, Jared’s working on hiring his team, to help open and operate our facility when the time comes.”

For more information, contact Gibbs at 910-251-9622 ext. 245 or by email at [email protected] To learn more about open positions at the YMCA or to apply online, visit www.ymcasenc.org/careers.

