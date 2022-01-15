Preparing for winter’s worst

Water and salt is mixed to form the brine being used to prep the roads for snow and ice. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent Crews from NCDOT in Sampson were hard at work loading these salt spreaders. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent One of NCDOT’s trucks used to spread brine was prepped and ready to head out. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

As the approaching storm set to bring snow, ice and freezing rain to most the state this weekend inches closer, members from the N.C. Department of Transportation have been actively taking steps to handle the situation.

NCDOT crews and contractors used hundreds of trucks Thursday and Friday to apply brine to roads from the mountains to the coast in advance of the winter storm, according to the agency. The brine, a salt and water combination, is used to help keep ice from forming on the road by lowing freezing temperatures on pavement.

The storm is expected to arrive in Sampson County on Sunday, with a 100% chance of precipitation in the forecast as of Friday. The weekend forecast calls for highs of 50 and temperatures dipping below freezing on Sunday and into next week.

DOT in Sampson County has also been a part of this process and Keith Jackson, DOT county maintenance engineer, elaborated more on the steps they’ve been taking to prep for the storm.

“We’ve been applying brine to all the primary and major secondary routes throughout Sampson County,” he said. “As we close up our brining operations, we’ll be putting all our salt spreaders and plows on all of our equipment in preparation for Sunday whenever it comes in.”

“Typically during these types of events we take the lead on maintenance for bridge maintenance, road side, truck services, district and business office maintenance,” he added. “So we’re also in the midst of putting all our personal together to coordinate 24 hour shifts until it’s over.”

Crews are preparing chainsaws and other tools that will remove any downed trees, according to an agency statement

After pre-treating the roads, crews will rest, then switch out brining equipment for plowing equipment to clear the roads of snow and ice for post-storm response.

When asked how bad they expect the weather to get around Samson County Jackson thought it was to early to tell but that they have planned for the worst.

“It’s to early to speculate put I’d say we are hoping for the best but planning for the worst,” Jackson said. “After checking the weather it’d said we could ice which concerns us more than anything for downed trees or powerlines because it increases the hazards for road conditions.”

“Then it may transition into rainfall as the day progresses which may or may not help depending on how everything else turned out,” he said. “It’s just to far out to say but regardless we’re planning like it’s a major event. We’re just hoping that, good lord willing, we planned for something that didn’t happen.”

With the dangers that could occur from the freezing wet roads, the NCDOT is strongly encouraging all residents of the state to get any food or supplies before the storm hit and then stay home afterwards. That’s a mindset the head of NCDOT echoed from a statement in the their press release.

“After the storm hits, please stay home and off the roads,” said NCDOT Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory. “NCDOT and contractor crews will do the best they can to clear roads as quickly as possible, but we ask everyone to be safe and stay patient.”

Jackson also shared helpful advice for Sampsonians to heed going into the weekend.

“If people do have to travel we want them to be careful by reducing speeds and try to get to a primary route as quickly as possible,” he said. “We will be working on those roads first, our priorities are in-state primary routes and then the secondary routes.”

“Also, if possible, drive during the daylight so that you can see in front of you specially on black ice situations so you can see your dangers ahead better,” he added.

