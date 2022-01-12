Geoffrey Tart played in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade on Jan. 1, practicing in the rain before the clouds parted for the parade. Geoffrey Tart played in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade on Jan. 1, practicing in the rain before the clouds parted for the parade. Clinton High School Band Director Geoffrey Tart had a once-in-a-lifetime experience, playing alongside band directors across the country in Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade, the first such occurrence.

CLINTON — Glitz, glamour and a grand time were all part of the spectacular opportunity that came to Clinton High School Band Director Geoffrey Tart, in an experience he describes as amazing.

Tart represented North Carolina, along with one other director, at the Jan. 1 annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade. The band was built entirely of band directors from all across the country and Puerto Rico.

“When we first got there it poured rain,” he said with a laugh.

They ended up having to have their first rehearsal, which was supposed to be at a local college, at the hotel instead in the ballroom.

“Long story short, we pulled together and made it happen,” said Tart. “The second day we were there, we had a Bandfest performance.”

“If it wasn’t for Simple Gifts I wouldn’t have been able to take part of this.”

That performance had a special guest, and it was a chance for the bands that will be in the parade to perform a show, as well as a pass and review. They played four tunes said Tart as a group of 300.

“Joining us on saxophone at our Bandfest performance is Alex Hahn,” said Tart.

Alex Hahn is a multi-award winning saxophonist and composer based in Los Angeles, Calif. who recorded on Michael Bublé’s last two Grammy Nominated albums, “Nobody but Me” and “Love.” Hahn has also performed and taught all over the world including the Panama Jazz Festival, Sitka Alaska Jazz Festival, and at International Jazz Day in Havana, Cuba and St. Petersburg, Russia.

In addition to his professional performing and recording career, Alex Hahn is an avid educator. He has given master classes, clinics, and has had guest artist appearances at The University of North Texas, Cal Tech University, San Jose State, Saddleback College, as well as a number of high schools and middle schools across the country. The director of the band was John Waters who was the former band director for Ohio State University.

“The floats were absolutely breathtaking — the design, the details,” said Tart. “Everything has to be organic. It was just mind-boggling what they could do with these floats.”

Their float won the Showmanship Award, and this was the first time a float had a live band as their soundtrack. This was history making as well because they were able to stop and perform, which has never happened before.

The oldest person in their group was a 76-year-old man and the youngest a 19 year old.

“It was a broad age range of people. We all had a common goal and moved forward with it.”

Their custom-designed animated float was sponsored by the The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio.

“The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for more than 38 years.”

“This is something that Mike Sewell wanted to see get done, and he never got a chance to, so his wife is taking it over,” said Tart.

Tart even had a chance to meet Sewell’s wife during this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Another highlight on his trip was getting to go to Hollywood and visit the late Betty White’s star.

“That was actually a numb moment,” he said.

Yet he said it was special being able to pay tribute to someone in that respect.

Tart said that there were estimates that over a million people were lined up to watch the parade and that folks were holding up signs along the route.

“One sign that I found was kind of funny was that we were almost at the end and some of the people were holding up signs that we were halfway done,” he said with a laugh. “Five and half miles is a long trek.”

Additionally this was a learning experience for him, as he was able to see both the teacher side of things as well as the student perspective.

“After 23 years, I was back on the student side and I got to see how it felt to be a student again.”

Prior to coming back to Clinton, Tart was the band director for Hobbton High School since the 1999-2000 school year. Tart moved back into Clinton High School in August of this year. Tart is a college graduate from Emmanuel College, Franklin Springs, Ga. and Western Carolina University, Cullowhee. He is in his 23rd year teaching and a graduate of Clinton High School.

While a student of Clinton High, Tart learned, as many did, under the tutelage of longtime Band Director Ed Taylor, who passed away in summer of 2020. Taylor had an indelible impact on Tart, who marched in his honor and memory.

Taylor was a Roanoke Rapids native, who grew up around music. Taylor, along with his siblings, would go entertaining through the neighborhood. His passion led him at 15 to start a band, and playing World War II victory dances at the Roanoke Rapids Armory.

Taylor went to Shenandoah College in Virginia after graduating from high school and joined the U.S. Air Force, joining the branch’s band. From there he became a drum major of the marching band, playing oboe in the concert band, and alto saxophone in the dance orchestra.

He continued his education, and started his career at Plymouth High School, before coming to Clinton. Taylor also coached boys baseball and church softball and directed the choir at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

