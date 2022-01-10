Charles “Chick” Gancer

Charles Nicholas “Chick” Gancer, 88, of Clinton, passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Wake Medical Center, Raleigh, NC.

Born April 26, 1933, in Almena, Michigan, to Nicholas W. and Helen B. Gancer, Chick was the youngest of 4 children. A 1951 graduate of Paw Paw High School, where he played baseball, softball and sang in the chorus, he attended Western Michigan University, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in business. He later earned a Master’s degree in business and marketing from Michigan State University. While in college, he joined the ROTC, and afterward, served in the US Army, honorably discharged as a commissioned second lieutenant.

During his career, Chick was employed with Post Cereals/General Foods in Detroit and Chicago; later, with Wilson Corporation, he served as National Program and Planning Manager in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In November, 1984, he married Kathleen Musick Beeby and they relocated to Clinton, NC, where he served as Marketing Director for Lundy Packing Company until his retirement.

Chick was a very active member of his community, serving in many organizations, including the Clinton Kiwanis Club, where he served two terms as President; Sampson County Master Gardeners, receiving the President’s Award in 2020; Toastmasters, whose chapter he started locally, and also organized a group at the Sampson Correctional Facility; Community Resource Committee member; Gideons International; Sampson County Partnership for Children, among others. He volunteered for numerous organizations, serving on their boards and in other capacities. Other notable honors he received include the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Service (2009), and the Sampson County Volunteer of the Year.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he sang in the Chancel Choir, taught Sunday School, engaged in mission trips, served on the Administrative Board, and actively participated in United Methodist Men’s fellowship. He was the recipient of the Layperson of the Year and the United Methodist Women Christian Service awards.

Additionally, Chick was an avid runner, participating in and garnering medals in manyraces, including marathons, in North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas. A “farm boy,” he loved hunting and fishing with his brother in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where they had a “cabin in the woods.”

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Kathleen Gancer; daughter, Elizabeth Gancer Hullender and husband Todd; stepchildren Lain Beeby and wife Mindy; Lee Beeby Howard, and Adam Beeby; grandchildren Hanna Hullender, Luke Hullender, and Claire Hullender; step-grandchildren Finn Howard, Rhett Howard, Claire Beeby, Rhire Beeby, Brandt Beeby, Addie Beeby, and Molly Beeby; nieces Marcia Torrey and Beth Patrick; nephew Nick Rankin. Chick was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dick; sisters Virginia and Janice.

Chick was a humble, kind gentleman who truly possessed a servant’s heart, and worked diligently for the betterment of his community. In lieu of flowers, gifts to honor Chick’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

An informal gathering in celebration of Chick’s life will be held Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 208 Sampson Street, Clinton, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.