Clinton man charged with murder

A Clinton man has been charged in the murder of a woman found dead in her Isaac Weeks Road home on Tuesday.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released by the agency late Thursday night, found sufficient probable cause to charge Stevie Yarnell Williams, 46, of Clinton, with murder in connection with the death of Lamarra Bouie, 30, of 815 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance on Isaac Weeks Road early Tuesday morning, where they discovered a woman dead to what they termed “unknown injuries.” No details on the alleged murder were released at the time and still have not been forthcoming. Sources said the woman was a gunshot victim.

According to reports, around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to 815 Isaac Weeks Road in reference to a disturbance, which was called in by a third party, authorities said.

“Upon arrival, no one would come to the door or respond to the deputies’ commands. Entry was made into the residence and, upon entering, a female was located inside the residence who had succumb to unknown injuries,” a brief press release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, released earlier this week, stated. “A male occupant, who was also inside the residence, was taken into custody for questioning.”

The press release disclosed no names, nor the nature of injuries sustained by the woman who died. While names have now been disclosed, details have not. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is still very much ongoing.

Williams is being held without bond in the Sampson County Detention Center.

“This is still a very active investigation and more charges are expected. However, no additional individuals are believed to be involved,” Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “As to further details surrounding the death of Lamarra Bouie, no further information is available to release at this time.”

“It is a senseless and tragic situation,” Smith continued, “and we ask that the community continue to pray for the families affected.”