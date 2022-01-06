Autryville leaders swear oaths

Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Debra Baxley, middle, is sworn in as Clerk of Court Chris Fann, left, administers the oath. With Baxler is her husband Richard Baxley and mother Patricia Williams. Denise Tyndall, center, swears the oath of commissioner alongside R.A. Vann and Brandon Tanner as Clerk of Court Chris Fann administers the oath.

AUTRYVILLE — Members of the town board and community ended the year with a celebration as over 50 people came to witness their final meeting of 2021 which held the official swearing in of the board.

Previously Mayor Pro Tem and the appointed mayor, Grayson Spell, is now in as mayor following the November election, when he ran unopposed. Town Commissioner Debbie Baxley was named Mayor Pro Tem and Commissioner Denise Tyndall returned in her same role.

They were sworn in by Sampson County Clerk of Court Chris Fann.

“I’m just real excited, we’ve got a really good team and I’m proud to the leader for this town,” said Spell.

Spell was first appointed to the mayoral post following the resignation of Richard Spell at the end of 2020. He said he was enthusiastic about being elected to the lead post of the town where he was born and grew up.

“Everyone has and is working towards the same goal and that’s to work toward a future of progress to build a town that everyone can enjoy,” he stated.

With the board now in place for the new year, Baxley and Tyndall shared their thoughts on being appointed to serve the town again and some of what they hope to accomplish in 2022.

“The first time, I was appointed by my peers but this time I was voted in by the community and that meant a lot more to me,” Baxley said. “They are allowing me to serve them and take care of the business for them and everybody so I’m really proud of that.”

“As everyone knows, my mother, Patricia Williams, was the mayor for 17 years so to continue to work for the public in the community I live in also makes me proud,” she continued. “As for being Mayor Pro Tem I’m excited about that, Grayson will be a wonderful mayor. So to me all that means is I will fill in for him if need be but I don’t it will be necessary much because he’s good on everything.”

She continued by touching on some of the many plans the board is trying to bring to light for it’s community this year.

“We have a lot going on in Autryville so I’m excited,” Baxley said. “We’re bring back the town park, the beauty pageant, and we’ll have concerts in the park this summer. “We’re doing all this because we want the town involved since we’re in a very small tight knit community.”

“They are so supportive and we want to do everything we can to support them and let them know we are proud they’ve chosen us to represent them,” she added.

Bringing new businesses to the town is another big focus for Baxley who owns a new business that came to Autryville earlier in 2021 Wild Magnolia Florist.

“We are trying to bring new businesses to the town and that’s something I’m going to work on,” she said. “We going to keep the town clean because we really want to make Autryville a place that people want to come, move to and live.”

“So again I really excited and very proud to serve the community I live in,” Baxley said. “Being born and raised here is a wonderful thing but when you chose this area to live and raise your family in, being able to serve those that do is a huge honor.”

“I’m just excited to be helping with the town again and to be able to get more things done for the community and make it a better place to live,” Tyndall said.

“We have several things that were working on already but I really haven’t had much time to think about it because of craziness happening in own life trying to run a business,” she said with a chuckle. “Even though I haven’t had time to think much about it I’m still excited and looking forward to continuing to serve the town.”

Aside from serving on the board, Tyndall is the owner of Custom Creations in Stedman which provides promotional items through embroidery, screen painting and more.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.