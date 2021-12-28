Coming up ‘Roses’ for Tart

Geoffrey Tart stands beside one of the drum majors, Andrew Usher, during a recent band camp. File photo|Sampson Independent Geoffrey Tart with his mentor, Ed Taylor, the longtime Dark Horses band director who grew Tart’s love for band. File photo|Sampson Independent

CLINTON — A spectacular opportunity is coming in the next few days for Clinton High School Band Director Geoffrey Tart.

Tart, along with one other, has been chosen to represent North Carolina on Jan. 1, 2022 in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Rose Parade.

“This is an all band directors band,” said Tart. “This is the first time that this has ever been done.”

This experience means a lot to Tart, and a chance for him to express his appreciation of other Band Directors around the country. He will be playing the trumpet, and they will also get a chance to be a part of the Band Fest the day before the parade.

“This is challenging, because all of the other bands have been practicing, and been together the whole time,” said Tart. “Whereas we are 300 some people, coming together.”

This is a monumental, huge task, he said.

The parade will host a “custom-designed animated float” of 300 members from all across the country. The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio, is the sponsoring organization for this project, said a release.

“The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for more than 38 years.”

“This is something that Mike Sewell wanted to see get done, and he never got a chance to, so his wife is taking it over,” said Tart.

Every state, plus Puerto Rico, will be represented and the theme for their float is “We teach music. We teach life.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Tart. “This is something that I have always wanted to do.”

Tart said that he has watched the parade before and that he’s always wanted to do it, but hasn’t had the chance to yet personally. But he has had some students go, one from Western Carolina. Another student marched in the Macy’s parade.

Prior to coming back to Clinton, Tart was the Band Director for Hobbton High School since the 1999-2000 school year. Tart moved back into Clinton High School in August of this year. Tart is a college graduate from Emmanuel College, Franklin Springs, Ga. and Western Carolina University, Cullowhee. He is in his 23rd year teaching and a graduate of Clinton High School.

“This also is making history with the Rose Bowl parade,” said Tart. “This is the first time that a band has been granted permission to stop in front of the viewing stand, where the team members are, and actually perform.”

Tart explained that floats have soundtracks with the Rose Bowl Parade, and this is the first time they are allowing a band to be the soundtrack for a float.

They will be stopping and performing while the float is going past, he said.

While a student of Clinton High, Tart learned, as many did, under the tutelage of longtime Band Director Ed Taylor, who passed away in summer of 2020. Taylor had an indelible impact on Tart, and he will be marching in his honor and memory in the Rose Parade.

“I am marching in memory of my Band Director, Ed Taylor,” said Tart. “A flower will be in his memory on that float.”

Taylor was a Roanoke Rapids native, who grew up around music. Taylor, along with his siblings, would go entertaining through the neighborhood. His passion led him at 15 to start a band, and playing World War II victory dances at the Roanoke Rapids Armory.

Taylor went to Shenandoah College in Virginia after graduating from high school and joined the U.S. Air Force, joining the branch’s band. From there he became a drum major of the marching band, playing oboe in the concert band, and alto saxophone in the dance orchestra.

He continued his education, and started his career at Plymouth High School, before coming to Clinton. Taylor also coached boys baseball and church softball and directed the choir at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church.

For more information, visit BandDirectorSalute.org.

